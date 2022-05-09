Genshin Impact for Nintendo is under development, officials confirm

Genshin Impact fans have long awaited the game's Nintendo Switch port. There hasn't been any official news on a port for the console, but the game seemed like a perfect match.

Thanks to a new inquiry to miHoYo, fans can rest assured that the game is still coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future. Fans can find out more about this new reveal here.

Genshin Impact is still coming to the Nintendo Switch

Enviosity @Enviosity Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch soon(TM)



Thanks to an inquiry launched by news source GoNintendo, fans finally have more information about Genshin Impact's Nintendo Switch port. The port has been teased since the game's initial reveal back in 2020. It has now been two years since the game went live without any news regarding the same.

Some fans had begun to believe that the Switch Port would never launch, but thankfully, this source reached out to miHoYo to set the record straight. While the exact question is unknown, the response from miHoYo's PR specialist is clear: the game is still coming to the Switch. This is huge news for players who have been waiting for a port of the game.

Jane @jane_s2020 @GenshinImpact Plz tell me this is so we can finally have it on switch as promised @GenshinImpact Plz tell me this is so we can finally have it on switch as promised https://t.co/zXrBrY25kU

While the game is playable on mobile devices, having it on the Nintendo Switch would allow gamers to have both a powerful console version and a portable version on the same device. This would make traveling and continuing the journey much easier, though it does raise the issue of online connectivity. Still, many have been quite excited by the new information.

The exact release date of the Switch port is still unknown, and fans will likely have to wait quite a while longer for an official release date, but just knowing that it is still in development is a big step forward. It's uncertain what is delaying the release, but it may have to do with the Switch's hardware or addressing offline play. Either way, the release of a Nintendo Switch version will be a huge moment for the community.

Genshin Impact's popularity has skyrocketed over the last year, and the release of the Switch port will bring it to an even wider audience. Fans won't want to miss out when it launches sometime in the future.

Genshin Impact's Switch port has been reconfirmed, though the release date is still unknown.

