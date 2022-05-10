Genshin Impact University Invitational tournament announced: Prize pool, registrations, and more details

Genshin Impact will have its first major tournament soon, giving fans from the United Kingdom the chance to win massive rewards.

This invitational is calling on university students from across the UK to join together in teams, competing in in-game events to win cash prizes and more. This event is the first of its kind for the gacha game, and fans won't want to miss out.

Players can find out more about this event here, along with how to participate and win these prizes. This unique tournament may be one of the game's most prominent events so far.

Genshin Impact University Invitational: Event explained and more

Travelers, we are pleased to announce that the Genshin Impact University Invitational UK, hosted by GinxTV, officially opens for registration today!

The Genshin Impact University Invitational UK was announced today, and it is a massive competition that will take place throughout the United Kingdom. It will be hosted by GinxTV and allow students from across the country to join together and form teams to compete for a huge cash prize.

The first-place prize will be £11,000, making this competition unmissable.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact The tournament will see players attempt various #GenshinImpact challenges, with a live final in London! We've collaborated with gaming societies from nine universities, but all UK student teams are welcome to apply to compete for the £11,000 prize pool! The tournament will see players attempt various #GenshinImpact challenges, with a live final in London! We've collaborated with gaming societies from nine universities, but all UK student teams are welcome to apply to compete for the £11,000 prize pool!

Gamers from universities throughout the UK can apply together to form teams to compete in this unique event. They'll need to first meet some qualifications to register for the competition:

Each team member must be a student or a graduate of a university in the United Kingdom.

Each team member must be at least 18 years of age.

Each team must be composed of one team captain and two members, and the captain must be a current student of their representative organization.

Each team is restricted to one alumnus player.

Nine main universities are being represented, and players from any outside colleges may join the Social Team.

Live final in London!

miHoYo has partnered with nine prominent universities throughout the UK, and players from any of these institutions can apply directly as an Official University Team, while others will need to apply as a Social Team. These gamers will compete in various events, including boss battle challenges and collection missions, while also being subject to fan voting and popularity contests.

Travelers, have you heard about the New Genshin Impact Invitational in the UK? Several university teams will fight for a £11,000 prize pool.

Gamers who perform well in the competition are entitled to amazing prizes, though they'll need to get through several challenging stages to win. Here's what the schedule is like for anyone applying to this competition:

Online Team Registration and Selection: May 9 to May 16

Qualifiers for Local University Divisions: May 16 to May 20

Finals live from London: May 28

The teams who make it to the end will be able to win up to £11,000, making the struggle worth it. Luckily, for those who don't make it to the top, there are some great rewards for places 2-9:

9-4: 500 Primogems and some Genshin Impact merchandise

Popularity Award: £1000 split between the team and 600 Primogems for each member

3rd: £2000 split between the side and 500 Primogems for each member

2nd: £3000 split between the side and 1000 Primogems for each member

1st: £5000 split between the team and 2000 Primogems for each member

Fans will need to vote for their favorite teams on the Invitational's official website, as they may be the deciding factor for their university winning at the Invitational.

Genshin Impact's University Invitational will be an exciting event for fans everywhere.

