Where to find Mint in Genshin Impact: Marvelous Merchandise Liben event guide

Mint is an abundant resource around the Genshin Impact world (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
Modified May 11, 2022 02:38 PM IST
Genshin Impact's world is full of ingredients for players to collect, and mint is one of the most abundant. These blue and green plants can be found throughout the world, cropping up in many different places across the land.

They can be harvested for recipes that can provide plenty of health or used to turn in one of Liben's commissions during the Marvelous Merchandise event.

Fans can find out where they can pick plenty of mint here, making it much easier to complete these commissions and gain tons of Primogems.

Genshin Impact: Where to find mint

Finding mint in Genshin Impact isn't too difficult, as users will be able to find it growing just about everywhere in the game. This plant is also easy to spot, as its bright blue flowers stick out against the green grass.

Mint is especially abundant in Mondstadt, where gamers will be able to pick tons of these plants in only a few minutes.

Mint can be used for various things, including tons of different recipes. These recipes can restore a ton of HP and even be used to create specific furnishings in the Serenitea Pot.

Fans will want to have a stockpile of mint on hand if they are doing a lot of cooking or construction.

Of course, mint can also be used to fulfill Liben's commissions during the Marvelous Merchandise event. This event tasks players with providing Liben with certain plants and vegetables from around the world, and he will reward them with Primogems and other fantastic items.

Luckily, mint is one of the easiest plants to find, making this commission easy to complete.

The best locations to find mint are in Mondstadt, with mint being vastly abundant in places like Springvale, Windrise, and the Stormbearer Mountains. Fans will have an easy time gathering as much mint as they need if they scour these areas thoroughly.

Mint is also purchasable from Chloris, an NPC who roams Mondstadt's Windrise region. She will sell 10 Mint for 150 Mora, allowing users to efficiently complete Liben's commissions each day. This is also a quick and easy way to gather some mint, as Chloris always spawns in the same areas.

Genshin Impact's wide range of plants and ingredients can be fun and easy to collect as long as gamers know where to look.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

