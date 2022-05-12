Top 5 Eggs and Radish locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is home to a ton of resources for players to gather, and many of them can be used for important recipes and quests. Both Bird Eggs and Radishes are items that are required for completing the game's Marvelous Merchandise event, and players can get a ton of easy Primogems by collecting them.

However, finding Bird Eggs and Radishes can be tough as they are scattered throughout the world and hidden in hard-to-reach places. Fans can find the best places to locate both these essential ingredients here.

Where to find Bird Eggs in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's world is massive, and finding all the ingredients that players need to complete the Marvelous Merchandise event can be tricky. Both Radishes and Bird Eggs aren't the easiest items to find as there aren't too many of them in the wild. Thankfully, there are some good spots that fans can use to find them:

5) Springvale

“ prince ” @irlNorton found some bird eggs in a nest on a roof in genshin btw found some bird eggs in a nest on a roof in genshin btw https://t.co/ofz2bNYG1T

Some Bird Eggs can be found on the rooves of the houses in Springvale, and picking them up is as easy as heading up to the top of the homes and collecting them.

4) Draff

Players can buy them from Draff (Image via Hoyoverse)

While players are in Springvale, they should be sure to stop by Draff to pick up some extra Bird Eggs as he sells up to five for 200 Mora each. This shop will reset every few days, but if players need to complete their commissions quickly, this is a great way to pick them up.

3) Near Mount Aocang

Many eggs are found in this area (Image via Hoyoverse)

Quite a few Bird Eggs can be grabbed from this area near Mount Aocang. One nearby tree holds around six eggs and can be reached from the Teleport Waypoint. There are some foes on the path nearby, so gamers will want to be prepared for a battle.

2) Near Mt. Tiangheng

A few eggs are located near this mountain (Image via Hoyoverse)

Nearby Mt. Tiangheng is a small encampment with two easily accessible bird nests. One nest is hidden in the window of a destroyed stone building, while another is visible in a tree facing the pool.

The nests (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can gather around four eggs by heading to this area, making it an easy spot to get some Bird Eggs.

1) Huaguang Stone Forest

Many eggs are on this mountain (Image via Hoyoverse)

Huaguang Stone Forest is home to a mountaintop that is full of Bird Eggs for players to collect. These eggs are partially hidden in a bush, but fans will simply need to glide over to it and start collecting them. There are around eight eggs to collect, making this a quick and easy way to finish the commission.

massy 🌿🌼 @furyohsa idk if my genshin buddies are aware, but if u are ever In desperate need for bird eggs, on the one column with the crane in huaguang stone forest u get like 10 at once idk if my genshin buddies are aware, but if u are ever In desperate need for bird eggs, on the one column with the crane in huaguang stone forest u get like 10 at once https://t.co/QUxFyWdIJh

Where to find Radishes

Radishes are a bit of a rarity in the wild. However, players can easily gather enough to complete their commissions and get great rewards from Liben during the Marvelous Merchandise event. Here's where they can find tons of Radishes in Genshin Impact:

5) Near Wangshu Inn

Three Radishes can be found here (Image via Hoyoverse)

Three easy Radishes can be picked from an abandoned garden at this run-down shack near the Wangshu Inn. Luckily, there is a teleport point nearby, and players can easily run over and grab them.

4) Nantianmen

Another three Radishes (Image via Hoyoverse)

Another three Radishes can be grabbed near this waypoint in Nantianmen. This small area has some enemies, so Genshin Impact players will want to be ready for a battle as they approach.

3) Dawn Winery

Plenty of Radishes are available here (Image via Hoyoverse)

A ton of Radishes can be harvested from the farms at the Dawn Winery, and fans can grab six of these green veggies while exploring the area.

2) Springvale

A huge crop of Radishes (Image via Hoyoverse)

A fresh patch of Radishes can be harvested as gamers explore through Springvale, and they'll want to make sure they pick up all of them to give them a chance to respawn in a few days.

1) Chef Mao

Chef Mao in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Heading to Liyue Harbor may be the quickest way to grab some Radishes, as Chef Mao will sell players ten of these precious vegetables for 315 Mora each. This is the easiest way for fans to complete their commissions for Liben.

Genshin Impact's world is rife with items to collect, and grabbing these precious ingredients can be easy with the right locations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

