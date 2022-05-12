Where to find Bird Eggs in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations

Genshin Impact players might need to farm Bird Eggs for a variety of reasons. One of those reasons could be the Marvelous Merchandise event. They might also just want to prepare one of the many recipes that require the food item.

Bird Eggs are a surprisingly common item that spawns all over Teyvat, but Genshin Impact players should know that they don't sit out in the open. Usually, players will need to climb high places or go through obscure locations to find them.

Where to farm Bird Eggs in Genshin Impact

Bird Eggs are located nearly everywhere in Teyvat. The above interactive map will help Genshin Impact players pinpoint all of these locations, although it should be noted that Bird Eggs tend to be hidden in hard-to-reach places.

1) Buy them from Draff

There is an NPC in Springvale known as Draff. He sells 10 Raw Meat, 10 Fowl, and five Bird Eggs, with an inventory that restocks daily.

Buying these items from him should be enough for the Marvelous Merchandise event.

2) The Chasm's Maw

Another good location (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can also head to The Chasm's Maw to find several spawns, most of which are east of the entrance of the Underground Mines.

It's not the highest quantity, but it's easy to access all of them with the nearby Teleport Waypoints.

3) Near Thousand Winds Temple

There are nine of them scattered around here (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can also find nine Bird Eggs scattered near the Thousand Winds Temple.

There are a few teleport options to consider here, so reaching all nine spawns is easier than it may seem at first glance.

4) Mondstadt

There are nine of them on the roofs of Mondstadt (Image via miHoYo)

One place that virtually every player should have access to is Mondstadt. Simply climb to the roofs to get close to most of the spawns.

The above image showcases each location, with some spawns being so close together that there seems to be less than nine here.

5) Huaguang Stone Forest

One of the best places to farm many of them quickly (Image via miHoYo)

There are a whopping 10 Bird Egg spawns clustered in a tiny area in Huaguang Stone Forest.

One can use the Mt. Aocang Teleport Waypoint and glide southwest to reach this location. All of these spawns are right near one another, so Genshin Impact players can't miss it.

Keep in mind that the location is at the very top of this mountain.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh