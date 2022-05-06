How to claim different boxes in Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise event

Marvelous Merchandise has finally arrived on Genshin Impact 2.6. It is a popular event where players can collect splendid rewards by simply exchanging a few items.

Every day while the event is available, Liben will ask travelers to exchange common resources in exchange for rewards. Even though the resources to exchange are the same, players will get different rewards for exchanging them. If players want, they can enter other worlds to claim the Box o' Marvel rewards through the Co-Op session.

This article will cover everything players need to know about claiming different rewards in the Marvelous Merchandise event of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to claim different rewards in Marvelous Merchandise

Marvelous Merchandise is a popular recurring event where players can easily exchange a few common resources such as Apples, Fowl, Sweet Flowers, and more in exchange for exciting rewards such as:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Talent Level-up Material

Hero's Wit

Succesffuly exchanging resources, players can collect the rewards through Box o' Marvels. These are gift boxes prepared by Liben and each gift box offers players different sets of rewards. If players want, they can claim different Box O' Marvel rewards by entering another world in a Co-Op session.

Keep in mind that if players claim the rewards for the day, they cannot claim the rewards from other Co-Op worlds. Similarly, if players enter their friend's world through Co-Op and have already claimed the Box O' Marvel rewards, then the player cannot claim the rewards from their friend's world as well.

Here are seven such Box O' Marvel gift boxes:

1) Pyro Box: 40 Primogems with 6 Hero's Wit

2) Hydro Box: 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 4 Hero's Wit

3) Cryo Box: 40 Primogems with 60,000 Mora

4) Geo Box: 40 Primogems, 10 Fine Enhancement Ore, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

5) Anemo Box: 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore

6) Electro Box: 40 Primogems, 3 Teachings of Freedom, 3 Teachings of Resistance, and 3 Teachings of Ballad

7) Dendro Box: 40 Primogems, 3 Teachings of Prosperity, 3 Teachings of Diligence, and 3 Teachings of Gold

How to enter a Co-Op session in Genshin Impact?

Unlock Co-Op mode by reaching AR 16 or above (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Co-Op mode can be used once Travelers have reached Adventure Rank 16 or higher. The Co-Op allows players to either create their own multiplayer Co-Op world or join another player's world.

Go to Paimon's Menu or click on the Co-Op mode icon located in the top left corner of the HUD. In the Co-Op mode, players can search for the player's UID (Unique ID) and then send them a request to join their world in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Atul S