'Get free sushi if you own Arataki Itto': Restaurant treats Genshin Impact players for hilarious reason

In Malaysia, owning Arataki Itto will help Genshin Impact players demolish enemies and get free Japanese food. Itto was recently released with Gorou during the characters' wish banner event. The hype for both Geo units was unreal and thankfully they lived up to expectations.

To commemorate the new Genshin Impact character, one Japanese restaurant in Malaysia decided to offer free sushi to Arataki Itto owners.

Genshin Impact players celebrated with a novel gesture

Ito Japanese Restaurant in Malaysia was delighted to find out that its name resembled the newest five-star character in Genshin Impact. Itto has become one of the most famous characters in the game's history and many players have wished for him.

Itto's explosive damage-dealing abilities have already convinced many players to wish for him. Others were impressed by his storied quest, which was no less than a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Ito Japenese Restaurant offers a delicious California Maki Roll worth 19 Malaysian Ringgits to Genshin Impact players who own Arataki Itto. To claim the reward, reach the outlet and verify ownership of the character on a mobile phone.

It is worth noting that customers must spend 30 Malaysian Ringgits first to avail the offer. One free California Maki Roll is limited per receipt.

Players can get free food by showing Itto in their Genshin Impact only until the banner remains live in the game. This implies that the offer will end on January 4, 2022.

Players react to free sushi by Ito restaurant

At the moment, Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games in Malaysia. This explains why many users stepped up to claim the free sushi offer from Ito restaurant.

While some players were curious to know more about the free food, others were disheartened because they couldn't reach the restaurant due to proximity.

A hilarious response came from a player who luckily unlocked two Ittos. They asked Ito restaurant if they'll be able to get two free rolls for their C1 Arataki Itto.

The sky-scraping hype for Genshin Impact and its new characters is self-evident. miHoYo's action RPG also recently won the award for 'Best Mobile Game' in The Game Awards 2021 event and its community is expected to grow bigger in the near future.

