Genshin Impact Cyno leaks: Release roadmap, element, and everything known so far

Genshin Impact has a ton of characters coming in its latest update, with many of them hailing from the new region of Sumeru. One of these characters is the heavily anticipated Cyno, a student from the land of scholars who made his first appearance years ago. Now it seems that Cyno's release is closer than ever, and thanks to leaks, players can learn a ton about this upcoming 5-star addition.

Cyno is one of the game's most popular unreleased characters, and it seems like he will definitely bring a lot to the table when he releases later this year.

Information on Cyno revealed by new Genshin Impact leaks

According to current Genshin Impact leaks, Cyno is an upcoming 5-star Electro Polearm user who will be arriving in a future update. Cyno won't be arriving when the 3.0 update drops but will instead come in one of the following updates.

Cyno will bring his powerful skills to a team and will likely be a strong DPS unit. However, given his position as a support in the comics, he may be a user of the new Intensified reaction.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



[Intensified] x - drops 1 electro particle - dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s [Overgrown] x - drops seeds that become mushrooms - mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨

Intensified is a reaction that occurs when Dendro and Electro mix, and it applies a debuff to enemies that causes them to take increased Dendro and Electro damage for seven seconds. This debuff will allow Cyno to dish out a ton of damage to foes and will allow him to synergize well with fellow characters from the region of Sumeru. Cyno wielding the Electro element opens up a ton of opportunities for his team's compositions.

Teyvat Tabloid ⚡ LEAKS & MEMES ⚡ @teyvattabloid



Scara is "landing" (he will be playable) in 3.2



[Questionable] Cyno



According to Ubatcha, Cyno is a character from the Element Electro.



It will be released in later patches upon the arrival of Sumeru.



Uncle DD altScara is "landing" (he will be playable) in 3.2 [Questionable] Cyno According to Ubatcha, Cyno is a character from the Element Electro. It will be released in later patches upon the arrival of Sumeru. #Genshinlmpact #genshinleaks

According to an alleged alt account of a reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Cyno may be arriving during the 3.2 update. This would give him a release date around November 16, and he will likely appear alongside Scaramouche during the update. Fans will have plenty of time to save up their Primogems if this is the case, though they'll want to make sure they have some extras in case Cyno appears earlier than expected.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



He's actually Electro, will be releasing early on within the sumeru patches but not 3.0. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



I don't believe this myself looking at the art we currently have but I've said before I'll keep posting what I get told (Like the Zhongli/Xiao re-run posts)

[Questionable] I don't believe this myself looking at the art we currently have but I've said before I'll keep posting what I get told (Like the Zhongli/Xiao re-run posts) so I got told that Cyno is a Hydro Polearm. [Questionable - Correction] He's actually Electro, will be releasing early on within the sumeru patches but not 3.0.

As with most leaks, players will want to make sure they are taking them with a grain of salt, as anything is liable to change until it goes live. Previous leaks indicated that Cyno would be a Hydro Polearm character, and this may still end up being the case if he changes down the line. This would allow him to utilize a powerful reaction between Hydro and Dendro known as Overgrown. Fans will want to keep an eye out for more concrete Cyno leaks in the future.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Most of the starting Sumeru chars focus around the new dendro reactions, those being



Hydro + Dendro

Electro + Dendro



[Questionable] Most of the starting Sumeru chars focus around the new dendro reactions, those being Hydro + Dendro Electro + Dendro This may seem kinda obvs with dendro coming out but it means that the other elements will generally be taking a backseat for a while.

Either way, Cyno should be getting released at some point in the near future, meaning players who have been waiting for him since his initial appearances in the webcomic will finally be able to utilize him. Cyno is a powerful student from Sumeru, and given that plenty of time has passed in the world of Genshin Impact since the webcomic, he has likely only grown stronger.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about upcoming 5-star character Cyno.

