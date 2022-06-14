Genshin Impact 3.0 release date and character leaks: Everything rumored so far

Genshin Impact 3.0 is only a few months away, and players will finally be able to head to the new region of Sumeru. This area will bring the addition of the Dendro element, along with a ton of new characters, puzzles, quests, and more.

Fans who have been waiting for this region don't have too much longer to wait, and thanks to new leaks, they can see a lot of upcoming content in advance.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Numerous Sumeru characters, including Collei, coming out

That is a whopping 15 characters. If patch Sumeru is 7 patch long that will need 7 patches filled with always 2 new characters and 1 patch with 3 new characters.

Room for rerun is small.



9 characters + yaoyao + baizhu + cyno + the archon(probably one of the 9) + scara + collei.That is a whopping 15 characters. If patch Sumeru is 7 patch long that will need 7 patches filled with always 2 new characters and 1 patch with 3 new characters.Room for rerun is small.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will arrive around August 24, meaning users only have a few months to wait until this massive update comes. Thanks to leaks, information about this update is slowly releasing, with characters and other content being revealed early.

Gamers can look forward to the release of long-awaited characters like Collei, along with new additions like Nahida and Tighnari. Many of them have been found in the game's files, while other names are being leaked far in advance.

if we're thinking of the right character, Tighnari should be Dendro, short male model (Chongyun/Kazuha). big ol poofy tail.

The 3.0 update will feature several powerful new characters, and according to the roadmap from Ubatcha, it appears that it will bring at least two new 4-star characters and a new 5-star. This means players will want to make sure they have plenty of Primogems saved up for the update, as there will be tons to summon for.

According to another source, the 5-star in this update will be a male Dendro user, while other sources state that it will be a 5-star Cryo DPS.

Tighnari is one character who seems to play a significant role during the 3.0 update, and he is stated to be an expert botanist with a unique sense of fashion. Leaks have said that he will wield a bow and that he is a 5-star male Dendro character.

He may be the first main 5-star of Sumeru, as some leaks are pointing to his place on the first banner of the update. Fans will want to keep an eye out for more information about him as the 3.0 beta progresses.

Description of Collei’s in-game model



Seems like a lot of changes have been made from the manga Genshin 3.0 leaks //Description of Collei’s in-game modelSeems like a lot of changes have been made from the manga https://t.co/u0hZ5EjhOK

Another character set to arrive during the 3.0 update is Collei, a long-awaited addition to the game who first made her appearance during the game's official Webtoon. According to leaks, she will release as a 4-star Dendro bow character who has had her design significantly updated since the last time she was seen.

Many users have awaited her release for a while, and they'll want to save up some summons for when she possibly releases in 3.0.

The region of Sumeru looks like it will shake up Genshin Impact's gameplay quite a bit with the addition of Dendro. There will be new puzzles to complete, with a whole region of quests to discover and finish.

Genshin Impact fans who have been waiting for new content only have a short while longer before Sumeru begins. Gamers should be aware that everything is subject to change, as the update is still in a very early beta stage.

