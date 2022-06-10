How much money does Genshin Impact make on the mobile platform?

Genshin Impact has been an incredibly successful game, and the mobile platform has been a huge factor in its success. The game has rocketed to the top of both the Android and iOS markets, making some insane amounts of money in only a short time. Thanks to the game's colorful cast of characters and exciting gameplay, players have collectively spent millions of dollars on Genshin's limited-time banners.

Players can find out more about the game's revenue on mobile platforms here and see just how successful Genshin has become.

Genshin Impact's mobile revenue: How much money has the game made?

Estimated around 3 billion dollars

Genshin Impact is the first game of all-time to make the most revenue in its first year
Estimated around 3 billion dollars

Genshin Impact has become one of the fastest-growing games of all time, with its mobile edition making millions of dollars a month. Overall, players have contributed greatly to the game's success, and the game only continues to increase in revenue with each update. Fan-favorite characters have even brought some insane purchase rates in, with some making over ten million in a single month.

Genshin Impact iOS Banner Revenue for CN + JP only

Keep in mind that we don't have PC, Playstation, or Western data available to the public.

Over the years, Genshin Impact has brought in a ton of money on both platforms, with the game averaging over three billion dollars on mobile in just around two years. Players seem to be purchasing the most on the App Store, with the game pulling in 21 million dollars in the last recorded month, according to Sensor Tower. On Android devices, the game pulled in a respectable 12 million dollars in the last recorded month, with fans likely dropping a ton of money on the banner.

According to Sensor Tower, the game is the highest grossing Gacha-based mobile game worldwide, at least so far in the first quarter of 2022. The game is miles ahead of any other Gacha on the market, with it easily on the way to a billion dollars this year.

The game's popularity only continues to skyrocket with each update, and with the return of popular characters like Kaedehara Kazuha on the way, the revenue looks to climb even higher, especially with a new region on the horizon.

When you have the longest banner in Genshin and top the revenue charts

Certain characters like Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi previously dominated the game's revenue charts, but recently a new contender rose to the top. According to Genshinlab, a tracker for the game's banner revenue, Kamisato Ayaka made over $35 million dollars during the course of her extended rerun. Many players grinded for Primogems and purchased tons of rolls during this update to try and summon the Frostflake Heron.

China ranks as the No. 1 revenue, generating 30.7 % of global player spending, on iOS alone. Japan ranks No. 2 with 23.7%, while US ranks No.3 with 19.7%

Genshin Impact surpasses $3 billion on Mobile, averages $1 billion every six months
China ranks as the No. 1 revenue, generating 30.7 % of global player spending, on iOS alone. Japan ranks No. 2 with 23.7%, while US ranks No.3 with 19.7%

Genshin Impact's mobile revenue will likely only continue to grow, with the game averaging almost a billion dollars every six months. Much of the purchases come from iOS devices in China, where the game is insanely popular. Many iOS purchases also come from Japan and the United States, making the App Store one of the highest sources of revenue for the game.

Players who have been wondering how much money Genshin Impact makes on mobile devices may be surprised by these insane numbers.

