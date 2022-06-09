How to get more Primogems before Heizou banner in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.8 will see the release of Shikanoin Heizou, the game's first male Catalyst wielder. The character fights using a unique form of close-quarter combat, which allows him to perform Anemo-infused martial arts attacks against his enemies.

Heizou is unlike any of the game's previous Catalyst wielders, and players will definitely want to check him out when he is released. He is a great fit for several team compositions, and as a 4-star character, building him won't be too difficult.

This article takes a look at how players can gather some extra Primogems before Heizou's banner is released.

How to obtain enough Primogems for Heizou's banner in Genshin Impact

According to Genshin Impact leaks, Shikanoin Heizou will be released in the first banner of the 2.8 update. This means players won't have to wait much longer before the character is released.

As mentioned earlier, Heizou is unlike any other character in the game so far. He uses his Catalyst to boost his combat prowess, allowing him to deal devastating kicks and punches that are charged with the Anemo element. His Elemental abilities are also incredibly potent, and he is a great main DPS option.

Unique kits like this are usually reserved for 5-star characters, but Heizou is actually a 4-star Anemo Catalyst wielder. He will be the game's first male Catalyst user. He may start a trend where male Catalyst users are more physically oriented as opposed to the typical ranged style of combat.

Players will definitely want to try out his unique fighting style when he is released, and for that, they'll need plenty of Primogems.

Here's how to get some extra Primogems before Shikanoin Heizou's release in Genshin Impact 2.8:

1) Spiral Abyss

The 2.7 Spiral Abyss will offer players tons of opportunities to gather Primogems. There will be two rotations before Shikanoin Heizou's banner hits the live servers.

Players will even have a chance to do a third Abyss run before the banner ends, giving them plenty of time to gather rewards from this challenging gauntlet.

The Abyss currently rewards teams with strong elemental synergy, and Heizou will be a great addition.

2) Events

The 2.7 update will bring plenty of events for players to enjoy, including Perilous Trail as well as The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival.

Players will be able to gather quite a few Primogems from both events, and they can hold onto these rolls until the game's next update is released.

The 2.8 update will also bring the entire Golden Apple Archipelago to explore. These islands were previously dotted with chests and other rare items. Players who explore enough will be able to gather hundreds of easy Primogems just by scouring these islands.

Players who have been waiting for both the islands as well as Heizou's banner will definitely want to explore these areas as much as they can.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character will be released soon, and players will have plenty of opportunities to gather valuable Primogems before his banner.

