When is the next banner coming to Genshin Impact 2.7? Itto rerun countdown and more

Genshin Impact 2.7's next banner will feature a rerun of the one and only Crimson Oni of Inazuma, Arataki Itto. Itto has remained quite a popular character in the game's community, and he has even seen a resurgence in the Spiral Abyss thanks to his insane Geo Damage. Players who missed out on Itto's first run will have another chance to summon for him when he returns, and they won't want to miss out.

Fans can find a countdown to Arataki Itto's rerun banner here, along with a sneak peek at his fellow banner member Kuki Shinobu.

When can Genshin Impact fans expect to see Arataki Itto's banner?

Childe 💧🐳 @Childe_txt // because she turned down the Tenryou Commission, and instead stuck with him in the Arataki Gang. Shinobu will be in Itto's rerun banner. // because she turned down the Tenryou Commission, and instead stuck with him in the Arataki Gang. Shinobu will be in Itto's rerun banner. https://t.co/0pHNSoPshw

Arataki Itto will be returning to Genshin Impact's featured banner in a few weeks, and players who missed out on him the first time will want to save up for his rerun. Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore wielder who can dish out powerful attacks with swift strikes, and his Elemental Burst allows him to swap to a massive club that deals immense Geo damage. Itto synergizes amazingly well with his fellow Geo characters, and players looking to utilize the element won't want to miss out on him.

Arataki Itto has really begun proving his worth in the Spiral Abyss, and players are utilizing him to easily clear the challenging gauntlet. Itto works best with a full Geo team, and he can use his high attack speed to blitz through strong foes. His damage isn't to be underestimated, and fans looking for a unique main DPS won't be disappointed by him.

Carlos 🐱 @catboicarlos Omg i cant wait for itto rerun so i can have Kuki!!! I love Itto and Kuki's dynamic in the gang. She is a sister Omg i cant wait for itto rerun so i can have Kuki!!! I love Itto and Kuki's dynamic in the gang. She is a sister https://t.co/HC1UJeth17

Itto's rerun is set to arrive once Yelan's banner ends on June 21, meaning players only have to wait a few weeks for his banner to return. Itto will bring his partner-in-crime Kuki Shinobu along for his rerun, giving fans the opportunity to summon both of these characters at the same time. Itto's banner will likely also feature another healer and a strong Geo buffer like Gorou to round it out.

This countdown is ticking towards the time that Itto's banner should go live. However, there may be a short delay between banners. Still, players can expect his banner to begin on June 21, giving them plenty of time to save up Primogems.

As Itto is a 5-star character, gamers will want to have at least enough to get close to pity. Arataki Itto is currently the game's strongest Geo Main DPS, and players won't want to miss out.

Kuki Shinobu

Daily Kuki Shinobu 🎀 ! @daily_kukininja 🫶🏻



via ubatcha shinobu cuts for genshin impact 2.7 trailer leak!🫶🏻via ubatcha shinobu cuts for genshin impact 2.7 trailer leak! 😼🫶🏻via ubatcha https://t.co/BJ5P0k7VZ6

Kuki Shinobu will also make her debut during Itto's banner, and fans who are saving for this powerful ninja will want to keep holding onto their Primogems. She is the game's first Electro healer and will bring some useful skills to her team. Her Elemental Skill, in particular, can help her allies quite a bit in battle, and players who have enjoyed her part in The Chasm will definitely want to pick her up.

Genshin Impact 2.7's next banner will feature the return of Arataki Itto, and players only have a bit longer to wait.

