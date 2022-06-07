Genshin Impact wish simulator: How to pull unlimited times on Yelan banner

Genshin Impact wish simulators can allow players to make unlimited wishes on any banner of their choosing. These simulators come in many varieties, from mobile apps to online websites, but they generally all follow the same pattern.

Wish simulators allow players to use simulated Primogems on a banner, giving them the opportunity to continue pulling until they reach the 5-star character or weapon they desire.

Using these websites is simple and intuitive, and they can be a fun way to save Primogems and spend some time pulling. Here's how players can use them.

Genshin Impact: How to use Wish Simulators for Yelan

There are tons of wish simulators for Genshin Impact players to use, but one of the easiest ones (https://wishsimulator.app) has become quite popular in the game's community. Players will be familiar with the Wish screen layout, and the site even incorporates the game's shop interface as well. Here's how fans can use this site for unlimited wishes on Yelan's banner.

1) Open the wish simulator

The wish interface (Image via wishsimulator.app)

To begin the Genshin Impact wish simulator, you will need to head to the website and launch the simulator. When you first open the site, a disclaimer and update log will appear, and clicking the X on the box will allow them to access the banners that the site offers. All of the currently available banners in the game are on offer here, including the starter banner and the weapon banner.

2) Select unlimited fates

The unlimited fates option (Image via wishsimulator.app)

To perform unlimited wishes, you'll need to click on the small question mark icon in the top right section of the screen. This will bring up the options menu, allowing you to change some of the features that the wish simulator offers. From here, you can enable the Unlimited Fates option, which will make wishing much easier.

3) Select the banner to wish on

Several banners are on offer (Image via wishsimulator.app)

From the same menu, you can select which banner you want to wish on, and the history goes all the way back to the game's first update. You can select the latest banner featuring Yelan, or maybe go back to wish for powerful characters like Kaedehara Kazuha or Venti. Once the banner is selected, you can click the banner at the top of the screen and get ready to wish.

4) Begin wishing

A 5-star wish (Image via wishsimulator.app)

Once all of the settings are ready, you can begin wishing for your desired 5-star character or weapon. Fans can use as many wishes as they want and can get an unlimited amount of Yelan constellations, Aqua Simulacra refinements, or any other rare items they desire.

Collecting these can help Genshin Impact players save a ton of Primogems in the actual game, as it can help them test their luck or keep them from spending real money on Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact's wish simulators are a fun way to spend some time and make a ton of wishes without wasting any Primogems.

