5 most anticipated Genshin Impact character banners and reruns in 2022

Genshin Impact will feature some fantastic banners during the rest of 2022, and players can look forward to new characters and reruns as the year progresses. Fans will want to save up some Primogems as the updates continue to roll out, as fan favorites like Kaedehara Kazuha will be returning alongside new characters like Cyno and Collei.

Fans waiting for new characters to release may not have to wait much longer as the region of Sumeru is set to drop soon. Users can learn more about these upcoming banners here.

Genshin Impact: Five exciting upcoming banners

Genshin Impact has a big year ahead, and gamers can look forward to several new characters and a massive new area to explore. Of course, with these additions also come the latest banners, and fans have lots coming over the year.

Some prominent characters may finally be released in 2022, and individuals won't want to miss out.

5) Arataki Itto

Childe 💧🐳 @Childe_txt // because she turned down the Tenryou Commission, and instead stuck with him in the Arataki Gang. Shinobu will be in Itto's rerun banner. // because she turned down the Tenryou Commission, and instead stuck with him in the Arataki Gang. Shinobu will be in Itto's rerun banner. https://t.co/0pHNSoPshw

Of course, the first rerun set to arrive after the current Yelan and Xiao banner is Arataki Itto. His rerun will bring the return of the Oni King alongside Kuki Shinobu, and fans who missed out on Itto the first time will want to pick him up when he returns.

Mono Geo currently seems to dominate the Abyss, and Itto is a stellar Claymore user for any team.

4) Shikanoin Heizou

Shikanoin Heizou will appear on a banner during the 2.8 update, and while he is a 4-star character, many fans plan to summon specifically for him.

He is one of the game's most unique characters, utilizing his Catalyst to amplify his martial arts prowess. It's unknown which banner he will be on, but he will likely accompany Kaedehara Kazuha during the new update.

3) Klee/Yoimiya

LeaksNga @LeaksNga

[Correct]

He said: Klee first half.Yoimiya and Kazuha together.

So，

First: Klee

Second: Yoimiya/ Kazuha

First: Klee

Second: Yoimiya/ Kazuha

According to leaks about the Golden Apple Archipelago rerun, players may be able to look forward to one or both of these powerful Pyro 5-stars making a return. Klee and Yoimiya are strong Pyro damage characters, and both seem to be playing a significant role during the return to the islands.

If fans want both of these explosive characters, they'll need a ton of Primogems saved up.

2) Kaedehara Kazuha

memetrollsXD @memetrollsXD



Fischl, Mona, Kazuha, Xinyan and Venti will make an appearance for the GAA rerun



#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin [2.8 BETA]Fischl, Mona, Kazuha, Xinyan and Venti will make an appearance for the GAA rerun #genshin leaks [2.8 BETA]Fischl, Mona, Kazuha, Xinyan and Venti will make an appearance for the GAA rerun#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin #genshinleaks https://t.co/oAtBCTcbcv

Kaedehara Kazuha's rerun has been a long time coming, and many Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for almost an entire year. His original banner dropped during the initial run of the Golden Apple Archipelago, and many overlooked Kazuha as he wasn't as highly valued during his initial banner.

Now, though, Kazuha has become one of the most sought-after characters, and his banner is sure to sell quite well.

1) Dendro characters released

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Collei for 3.0 (dendro), also two new bow and a sword character!



Dendro archon Kusanali for 3.1, also new cryo claymore character Genshin leaks //Collei for 3.0 (dendro), also two new bow and a sword character!Dendro archon Kusanali for 3.1, also new cryo claymore character Genshin leaks //❗️ Collei for 3.0 (dendro), also two new bow and a sword character! ❗️ Dendro archon Kusanali for 3.1, also new cryo claymore character https://t.co/rHurUXgi0M

2022 looks to be the year that Genshin Impact finally releases Dendro characters to the user base. It's uncertain which character will be playable first, though Nahida seems the most likely candidate.

The first Dendro banner will likely arrive during the 3.0 update, where the Traveler is set to journey to Sumeru, the land of Dendro. Gamers who have long awaited this addition to the title will want to hold onto their Primogems for just a bit longer.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

