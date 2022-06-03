How to release the safety on the cannon's breech in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's massive underground Chasm is full of tricky puzzles to discover and solve. Players will have to utilize their surroundings wisely if they plan to progress through The Chasm's deep layers and complete its many quests.

This quest in particular tasks the Traveler with releasing the safety on a huge cannon they'll need to progress. Releasing the safety is more complicated than it seems, and will require the use of the nearby lamp posts.

Players can find out how to release the cannon's safety here, and progress this quest in The Chasm.

Releasing the safety on the cannon breech in Genshin Impact

Releasing the safety on the cannon's breech is more complicated than it may seem, as players will need to take advantage of the nearby lamp posts and a guide to activating the cannon.

They'll need to set certain frequencies to allow the cannon to fire its payload, and the key to the quest is hidden in a nearby book. Gamers will need to utilize these objects properly if they want to progress through this puzzling quest.

Story continues below ad

1) Read the Safety Manual

The manual contains the instructions (Image via Genshin Impact)

To release the safety on the cannon, the first thing that you'll need to do is read the instruction manual. This book can be found on a bench near the objective, and is titled the Safe Blasting Device Signaling Guide.

The book will reveal that the cannon operates based on the frequency of the nearby lamp posts. It states that to operate the cannon, the lamp posts must be set to a certain frequency:

Story continues below ad

Lowest lamp post: High frequency flicker

Middle lamp post: Low frequency flicker

High lamp post: Low frequency flicker

2) Set the frequencies of the lamp posts

The lamp posts must be interacted with (Image via Genshin Impact)

To set the frequencies of the lamp posts, you'll need to glide down and interact with them. This will activate the lamp post, and you can continue interacting with it to change its frequency.

All lamp posts are visible from the book's original location, and you can use a nearby vantage point near the book to have their locations highlighted for you. These lamp posts are also all positioned near Lumenlamps, making it easier to spot them.

Story continues below ad

The last lamp post (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you've activated the upper and middle lamp posts, you can navigate to the final one at the lowest level and activate it. A whopperflower will emerge to battle you, but you can take it out with ease or ignore it to finish the puzzle.

Unlocking the cannon is as simple as interacting with the final lamp post again to change its frequency to the highest setting. After this is dealt with, you are free to utilize the cannon to progress.

Story continues below ad

alti @altimys @foxarmpit iirc, you use the cannon near the south area of The Chasm Main Mining Area (north of that location) to blast open the door that leads you through the tunnel. It should be guided by a quest. @foxarmpit iirc, you use the cannon near the south area of The Chasm Main Mining Area (north of that location) to blast open the door that leads you through the tunnel. It should be guided by a quest. https://t.co/wOpnr9DRJU

Genshin Impact's latest area is full of puzzles to complete, and this one may be quite tricky if fans miss out on the book with the solution.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far