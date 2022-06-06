How to get primogems fast for Heizou banner in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou will be arriving in the 2.8 update, and fans will need plenty of Primogems to summon him. Heizou is one of the game's most unique characters, sporting a fighting style unlike anyone else released so far. He is also the game's first male Catalyst wielder, allowing him to stand out among the cast of characters as a martial arts-style fighter.

Players who plan on summoning this powerful Anemo detective will want to make sure they are ready when his banner drops later this year during Genshin Impact 2.8.

How can Genshin Impact players get quick Primogems for Shikanoin Heizou?

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



- Inazuma 4* Star Anemo Character

- Coming to Ver. 2.8

- Shortest male character now



#GenshinImpact #heizou Shikanoin Heizou Announced- Inazuma 4* Star Anemo Character- Coming to Ver. 2.8- Shortest male character now Shikanoin Heizou Announced- Inazuma 4* Star Anemo Character- Coming to Ver. 2.8- Shortest male character now#GenshinImpact #heizou https://t.co/FDj5b9vUqj

Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming 4-star character who is set to arrive alongside the Golden Apple Archipelago's rerun during the 2.8 update. He will bring a totally new fighting style to the Catalyst weapon type, as he attacks using powerful punches and kicks. This is unlike any of the previous Catalyst users who followed a more typical mage style of combat. This alone makes Shikanoin Heizou definitely worth summoning for, and because he happens to be a 4-star character, players will require a good amount of Primogems.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate #GenshinUpdateCalendar

2.7 is coming on May 31 Travelers (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ a bit early but here is June's events calendar

Some notes:

Spices From the West will last until June 7

Perilous Trail event will start on May 31

Let's have fun with 2.7 🥳

#GenshinImpact #原神 2.7 is coming on May 31 Travelers (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ a bit early but here is June's events calendarSome notes:Spices From the West will last until June 7Perilous Trail event will start on May 31Let's have fun with 2.7 🥳 #GenshinUpdateCalendar 2.7 is coming on May 31 Travelers (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ a bit early but here is June's events calendar Some notes: ▶️Spices From the West will last until June 7▶️Perilous Trail event will start on May 31Let's have fun with 2.7 🥳 #GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/X5GXY2vHWI

Luckily, players have a ton of content to look forward to during the 2.7 update and plenty of opportunities to gather Primogems. They'll want to take advantage of all of these changes to make sure they can grab Shikanoin Heizou when he releases during 2.8.

Spices from the West

pots @ YOUZITSU S2 HYPE @Potskiii now done with the Spices From the West event! it was fun feeding food to all of my favorite waifus now done with the Spices From the West event! it was fun feeding food to all of my favorite waifus 😳 https://t.co/3Vvh8753T3

The Spices from the West event is about to end, but players still have a chance to grab a good amount of Primogems from this cooking-based event. The event will end on June 7 and offers 300 Primogems, which is a pretty hefty sum for such a simple event. Completing the full event will only take gamers a few minutes, so they should be sure to get it done before it disappears.

Perilous Trail

The Perilous Trail event is Genshin Impact's newest event that is set to take place over the course of the 2.7 update. This event will provide players with tons of Primogems through both the exploration of the Chasm and through event rewards.

Players can gather up to 540 Primogems by fully completing all of the event challenges, making this event a great way to gather rolls for Shikanoin Heizou.

Itto's Drumalong Festival

hourly kazuha @hourkazuha / genshin leaks



more kazuha content as he is part of the drumalong festival!! / genshin leaksmore kazuha content as he is part of the drumalong festival!! https://t.co/xkiQNBElIv

The new rhythm game event will also provide Genshin Impact fans with some extra Primogems, as each character involved will provide 60 Primogems as long as their difficulty is cleared on easy.

This event will begin on June 13, and fans won't have a hard time collecting all of the rewards. They can expect at least 300 Primogems from this upcoming event. Fans of the Oni King will definitely want to take on this challenge.

Spiral Abyss

ANRI @julian_gerona

duos 9 star clear finally achieved 2.7 floor 12 spiral abyss.duos 9 star clear finally achieved 2.7 floor 12 spiral abyss.✨duos 9 star clear finally achieved✨ https://t.co/n5eZfW9ZtJ

Players can also consider clearing the Spiral Abyss during the 2.7 update, as they will have two rotations to gather a ton of Primogems from this challenging gauntlet.

Fans will want to bring their strongest teams to the Abyss if they want to make sure they can get all of the Primogems, as this Abyss can be quite challenging for an unprepared Genshin Impact team.

Genshin Impact offers players a ton of different ways to gather Primogems, and with Shikanoin Heizou releasing soon, they won't want to miss out.

