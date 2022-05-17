Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou's abilities, skill, burst and gameplay revealed

Data miners and leakers are on a rampage as Genshin Impact players get relentless leaks about the recently teased new character, Shikanoin Heizou.

The latest leaks have revealed everything about Shikanoin Heizou's base stats and his ascension materials. They also include information about his elemental skills and bursts.

Additionally, a video has also been revealed that shows the normal and charged attack animation of Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact. As the first male catalyst, fans are thrilled to see a brawler-type physical animation where each damage is infused with Anemo.

Here is everything players need to know about Shikanoin Heizou's kit in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal everything about Heizou's kit

Gameplay clip

Credible sources have got their hands on the first gameplay clip of Shikanoin Heizou, showing his normal attack animation. As seen from the clip, miHoYo decided to go with a more physical style animation for the first male catalyst.

Shikanoin Heizou uses Fudou Style martial arts for his normal and charged attacks. With his normal moves, he can perform a five-attack combo that will deal Anemo damage. For his charged attacks, Heizou will consume some stamina to perform a sweeping kick which deals Anemo damage.

Elemental Skill - Heartstopper Strike

Heziou's Heartstopper Strike can be used with a Tap or Hold version. Both versions provide different amounts of damage and serve various purposes.

Both versions inflict Anemo damage inside within the AoE range but at a different intensity. Heizou gains a Declension effect in the hold version of Heartstopper Strike. This effect can be stacked up to four times to boost the damage of the next Heartstopper Strike.

Once all four stacks of the Declension effect are obtained, the Conviction effect will become activated. The conviction effect will cause the next Heartstopper Strike to be extremely powerful and have a much larger AoE in Genshin Impact.

Elemental Burst - Windmuster Kick

The leaks describe Heizou's elemental burst as a large AoE attack where players can pull characters inside to deal huge Anemo damage. When the elemental burst is cast, Shikanoin Heizou will leap into the air and kick his opponents dealing AoE Anemo damage.

Speculation suggests that when Heizou leaps into the air, he will be able to suck opponents to group them, acting as a crowd controller. However, it is difficult to verify without any gameplay clips.

When opponents affected by Pyro/Electro/Hydro/Cryo are hit by an elemental burst, they will be inflicted with a Windmuster Iris effect. Opponents inflicted with Windmuster Iris will explode after a few moments and be dealt with AoE damage of the corresponding aforementioned elemental type. A maximum of four opponents can be affected by this status.

Hopefully, future leaks and announcements will show more gameplay clips of his elemental skills and bursts for further clarification. So far, fans seem to be very intrigued by the new character being added to the Genshin Impact roster.

