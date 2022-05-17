Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream date and Sumeru introduction leaks

New Genshin Impact leaks began circulating after the developers officially released Shikanoin Heizou's drip marketing. The latest leaks have brought new information about the upcoming 2.7 Special Program and the introduction of Sumeru.

A source close to the leak revealed the date for the premiere of the 2.7 Special Program, and a new character would be introducing Sumeru on the live stream. Here is a quick rundown of it:

2.7 livestream preview coming on Friday, May 20.

2.7 Special Program will premiere on May 23, 2022.

A "scholar" will introduce Sumeru in the Livestream.

This article will break down what players need to know about the recent leaks related to the upcoming livestream of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Preview and premiere dates of livestream and more details

Credible sources have stumbled upon some of the claims made by an anonymous source. This anonymous source claims that the 2.7 Special Program will be previewed or announced this coming Friday, which is May 20, 2022. Anonymous sources also claimed that the 2.7 Special Program would premiere on May 23, 2022 and a "scholar" would introduce Sumeru on the Livestream.

LeaksNga @LeaksNga [SUS]

[Unknown source from NGA]

SUS message from NGA.The following are translations:

"I asked. Preview live streaming preview next Friday. Live on the evening of the 23rd. There will be a scholar to introduce Sumeru. If it's not right, come back and cancel me." [SUS][Unknown source from NGA]SUS message from NGA.The following are translations:"I asked. Preview live streaming preview next Friday. Live on the evening of the 23rd. There will be a scholar to introduce Sumeru. If it's not right, come back and cancel me." https://t.co/OvYuxMDHtZ

The credibility of this claim is still questionable, so the community is advised to take this with a pinch of salt. Several previous leaks have also made claims about some sort of event happening on May 20, 2022, but it is best to wait a few more days for any future leaks or announcements that provide more clarity.

If the claims turn out to be true, this implies that the release of patch 2.7 is closer than players anticipated. miHoYo had always followed a strict pattern until the pandemic situation in Shanghai forced them to delay the release of patch 2.7.

Based on miHoYo's pattern, the patch updates will be rolled out one week after the premiere of the Special Program. This implies that if the 2.7 Special Program is scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2022, players can expect the patch 2.7 update on May 30 or May 31, 2022.

Sumeru may be introduced by a "scholar" in the 2.7 Special Program

Mysterious "scholar" will introduce Sumeru in 2.7 Livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

The leaks also further explain that Sumeru will be introduced by a "scholar." This part of the leak is vague, but the Genshin Impact community has come up with some very interesting theories for it.

Sumeru Academia is the most prestigious institute in all of Tevyat, and people who attend it are generally referred to as scholars. In the official manga of Genshin Impact, Cyno was introduced as a scholar from Sumeru Academia who came to Mondstadt to assist Lisa. Cyno visited Mondstadt to escort Collei to Sumeru.

These events in the manga took place before travelers woke up from their sleep as there was no mention of Aether or Lumine in the official manga. Considering this, it is possible that the "scholar" in the leaks could be either Cyno or Collei, or someone else entirely.

Edited by Danyal Arabi