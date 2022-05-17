Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Collei as 4-star, Klee-like elf, Cyno, and other characters

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton about many of Sumeru's upcoming characters, including Collei and another Klee-like elf character. Fans will also be happy to hear more details about the long awaited Cyno, along with some possible hints towards the Dendro Archon. Sumeru will definitely be one of the most exciting additions to the game so far, and it will bring a lot of new content.

Gamers can find out more about these new characters here, along with other information about the upcoming 3.0 update.

Genshin Impact leaks: Collei, Cyno, and more

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



3.0 will have 3 new chars. Two 5 Stars and One 4 Star.



Collei is the 4 star. [Questionable]3.0 will have 3 new chars. Two 5 Stars and One 4 Star.Collei is the 4 star.

Based on several Genshin Impact leaks released earlier today, players have much to look forward to during the 3.0 update. Apparently, the 3.0 update will include three new characters, two of them being 5-stars and one of them being a 4-star. The 4-star character looks to be Collei, a fan favorite from the game's official spinoff manga.

RoRo/Hara @rowanflys These two alone can save the Genshin storyline I swear mihoyo just release them please I want playable collei These two alone can save the Genshin storyline I swear mihoyo just release them please I want playable collei https://t.co/Iexd2bNL2T

Collei is a unique character who wields immense power, and she has traveled with Cyno to Sumeru. She is the source of the main conflict in the game's webcomic, and a lot of time is spent exploring her character and abilities.

Players may be surprised to see that she is only a 4-star given her role in the story, but this just gives fans a higher chance to collect and build her.

xiao will come home @imtired022 How is cyno hydro when his vision literally looks like pyro How is cyno hydro when his vision literally looks like pyro https://t.co/V4x6XVoSSo

Cyno may also be debuting during this update, and new leaks have revealed a possible surprising element for this spear wielding 5-star. Based on current leaks, Cyno is a 5-star Hydro polearm user, which may be shocking to many players.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



I don't believe this myself looking at the art we currently have but I've said before I'll keep posting what I get told (Like the Zhongli/Xiao re-run posts)

so I got told that Cyno is a Hydro Polearm. [Questionable]I don't believe this myself looking at the art we currently have but I've said before I'll keep posting what I get told (Like the Zhongli/Xiao re-run posts)so I got told that Cyno is a Hydro Polearm.

The general assumption in the community was that he would wield the Pyro element due to the small ornament on his waist. This element is subject to change, and his kit is still unconfirmed, but he will likely be a huge part of the game's story.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



One of the upcoming Sumeru chars uses a bow and has "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" [Questionable]One of the upcoming Sumeru chars uses a bow and has "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears"

Another of the game's new characters appears to use a bow and has Elven ears that are similar to Klee. This may point to ties with the legendary adventurer Alice, which could further deepen the game's lore. Players will definitely want to keep an eye out for this upcoming character and learn about their relationship to Klee.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS --



The Dendro Archon is a "hikikomori"



-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS -- [Questionable]-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS --The Dendro Archon is a "hikikomori"-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS --

Finally, new information about the Dendro Archon has been revealed, and it appears to claim that the Archon is a hikikomori. This is a Japanese term for a person who is shut-in with social withdrawal, and it would be very interesting to see how such a character could handle the role of an Archon.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new information about upcoming updates, but players should remember to take them with a grain of salt.

Edited by Siddharth Satish