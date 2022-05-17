Genshin Impact reveals Heizou, leaks suggest he's the first male catalyst character

The unexpected drip marketing of Shikanoin Heizou has taken the Genshin Impact community by storm. Fans have taken over all social media platforms to express their emotions.

Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming playable character that players can expect to see on feature banners in the forthcoming patch 2.8 update.

The official appearance of Heizou may impose that he uses a sword, but in reality, he will be the first male catalyst user added to Genshin Impact.

This article will discuss everything players need to know about Heizou being the first catalyst user.

Shikanoin Heizou becomes the first male catalyst user in Genshin Impact

Lumie @lumie_lumie Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Detective of the Tenryou Commission



A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.



#GenshinImpact Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively. Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rmHuQ6egKt Congratulations to Shikanoin Heizou for being the first Male Catalyst! twitter.com/GenshinImpact/… Congratulations to Shikanoin Heizou for being the first Male Catalyst! twitter.com/GenshinImpact/…

Shikanoin Heizou is a young detective who works for the Tenryou Commission. He has been described as cheerful and lively, very free-spirited and unruly.

Despite his youthful appearance, Shikanoin Heizou is known as the best detective in the Inazuma region.

Based on the latest leaks from credible sources, it has been revealed that Shikanoin Heizou will be the first male character to use Catalysts in Genshin Impact.

The leaks also mention that Shikanoin Heizou will be a 4-star character instead of a 5-star. The rarity has yet to be confirmed by the officials. Hence, players are advised to wait for the official announcements for this one.

It shocked most when credible leakers announced Heizou as a Catalyst user. Several pictures, such as the one shown in the tweet below, revealed that Scaramouche would be a catalyst user.

meIIy 🫧 @miiscara

-



daily reminder that scaramouche will be the first playable male catalyst user genshin leakdaily reminder that scaramouche will be the first playable male catalyst user genshin leak-daily reminder that scaramouche will be the first playable male catalyst user 😌 https://t.co/bfrqZvxBL7

There were little to no leaks about Heizou and his weapon choice, and Scaramouche fans were disappointed when the leaks revealed more about Heizou.

Inazuma is inspired by old Japan, which can be observed from the whole region and its culture. It can also be seen in Shikanoin Heizou's official appearance.

Just like every other person in Inazuma, Heizou can be seen wearing a waraji (footwear) which is also worn by the soldiers in Inazuma.

His appearance can be a huge misconception for fans since the official image displays a sword-looking weapon hanging from his waist. The thing on his waist is called a "jitte or jutte", a baton-shaped weapon used by Edo-period Japanese police to block swords.

This is everything players need to know about the type of weapons Shikanoin Heizou will use. Hopefully, future leaks and official announcements will reveal more about Heizou's ascension stats and materials.

This will immensely help theorycrafters and fans who like to farm for their desired characters in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar