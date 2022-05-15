How to get companionship EXP in Genshin Impact Spices From The West event

Genshin Impact fans are relieved to finally make adjustments to the Serenitea Pot after the release of Spices from the West event.

Travelers will help an NPC named Nazafarin who arrives on Liyue from Sumeru. Players will help with Nazafarin's research where travelers will have to make new seasonings according to the recipes.

To create new seasonings, players will have to collect them first and add them to the required dishes. They can invite characters to the Serenitea Pot to try these dishes, which will unlock new dialogs and increase their companion EXP.

This article will explain everything players need to know about increasing companion exp through the new event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to increasing companion EXP through Spice from the West event

Fragrant dishes will increase Companion EXP of characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Spices from the West event allows travelers to mix ingredients and create "fragrant seasonings." The ingredients vary from recipe to recipe and these fragrant seasonings are to be added to selected dishes to make "fragrant dishes." Keep in mind that fragrant seasonings can only be added to "delicious" dishes.

Players can invite their desired characters to the Serenitea Pot and have them taste the fragrant dishes to receive various rewards. Additionally, fragrant dishes will also increase their Companion EXP and each character will react differently based on their taste.

How to create "fragrant" dishes in Spices from the West event

Players need to create "fragrant seasonings" first in order to make fragrant dishes. The event will release multiple recipes that can be used to create different seasonings. Collect the ingredients of the fragrant seasonings players want to make.

Prepare the "fragrant seasonings" according to the recipe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Make sure that when making seasonings, players need to follow the instructions given in the recipe. The needle will keep moving back and forth on the slider and players will need to click the button to add the corresponding ingredient to the pot.

Players will get seven attempts to create the fragrant seasoning. Each time the needle touches both ends of the slider, the amount of attempts decreases by one or when players make a mistake by adding in the wrong ingredient.

The attempt counter can be seen below the slider (Image via HoYoverse)

The general goal is to add the right ingredients according to the recipe before players run out of all attempts. If they run out of all attempts, the seasoning-making process will be considered a failure.

Once players have successfully created fragrant seasonings, they can add it to any "delicious" dish to make it a "fragrant dish."

