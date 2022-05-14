Genshin Impact Horsetail locations: Where to farm and buy

Genshin Impact players might be looking for Horsetail in the latest Spices from the West event. Even though the teapot realm is still under maintenance, the developers have released the event in version 2.6's third phase.

During the Spices from the West event, Travelers are expected to help Nazafarin in her research by making seasonings according to the recipes. To do this, they naturally need to collect items from the open-world that serve as ingredients.

Here is a quick guide for players to complete day 1 of the Spices from the West event in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Best locations to buy and collect Horsetail in Genshin Impact

The first recipe is called Where Earth and Water Meet. Players need 1 Horsetail to make it. Some prominent locations where they can obtain this item are:

Herbalist Gui NPC

The Herbalist Gui NPC works at the Bubu Pharmacy owned by Baizhu in Liyue. For 240 Mora, the NPC will sell one Horsetail but Travelers can stack 10 plants by spending 2400 Mora directly. The stock refreshes every three days.

Gui's location has been marked in the image below:

Herbalist Gui's location in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Teapot realm

The Serenitea Pot is under maintenance but should return soon. Travelers can use the teapot's gardening feature and grow Horsetail themselves. They will first have to unlock the following items:

Orderly Medow seeds

A Path of Value: Orderly Medow furnishing item

Horsetail seeds

Liyue

Horsetail is a special item that only grows in shallow water regions of Liyue. This explains why players can only collect it from the shallow waters between Stone Gate and Dihua Marsh.

The northern Teleport Waypoint in Stone Gate is ideal for starting the farming procedure. From there, players simply need to head south towards the Wangshu Inn and they will be able to collect over 24 Horsetail.

All Horsetail located in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Players can win Primogems and other rewards from the Spices from the West event, but Horsetail has many other purposes as well. For instance, the Fake Fly Bait for fishing uses Horsetail as an ingredient. Anyone who has unlocked the Catch Polearm will surely remember the importance of this item.

Horsetail is also an ingredient for valuable dishes like Rice Buns and Jueyun Guoba. All in all, Travelers won't regret farming this plant.

Edited by Saman