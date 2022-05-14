5 most anticipated Genshin Impact banners in 2022

2022 has been an excellent year for Genshin Impact, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on some of the most anticipated characters coming shortly. With a new playable region, Sumeru coming in future version updates, more new characters will appear on the feature banners.

Many characters, such as Dainsleif and Baizhu, have yet to make their appearance as playable characters. Some characters have been shown and mentioned in Genshin Impact's official manga and video trailers that have yet to appear in the game.

Genshin Impact: Five highly-anticipated characters, including Kazuha and Baizhu

5) Baizhu

노미야｜ɴᴏᴍɪʏᴀ｜ノミヤ @gaaranyan i need him so badly,, 🥺🥺 baizhu banner when? i need him so badly,, 🥺🥺 baizhu banner when? https://t.co/oYBCuTkR98

Baizhu is the first Dendro user Travelers came across during the Archon Quest. He is introduced to players as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy, located in Liyue Harbor. He clearly stands out from the NPC crowd and can be assumed to be one of the 5-star characters introduced later.

Many speculations suggest that players might finally see Baizhu in the banners after the release of Sumeru in future patches.

4) Cyno

Dal 🐉 @Dalshiena Cyno



The moment i saw his design from the story trailer i knew i was gonna pull for him. Cant believe i forgot to add him here CynoThe moment i saw his design from the story trailer i knew i was gonna pull for him. Cant believe i forgot to add him here https://t.co/pSAYe1zuEq

Cyno was first introduced to players through the official Genshin Impact manga and in one of the video trailers, "Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail." While Cyno was teased with a polearm, there was no information about his vision.

In the official story, Cyno was introduced as an acquaintance of Lisa and a fellow student of Sumeru Academia. He is shown using magic spells and incantations to defend his allies.

Speculations suggest that he could be one of the 4-stars that will be featured on the banners after Sumeru is released.

3) Heizou

Heizou is a mysterious character introduced in the story through lore. The Inazuman character appears to be an excellent detective who even works with the Tenryou Commission.

Several leakers have made predictions that Heizou will be a 4-star Anemo unit and will be shorter than most of the male characters in Genshin Impact. The leaks have also confirmed his arrival before the release of Sumeru, so users can expect to see him in patch 2.7 or 2.8.

2) Kaedehara Kazuha

KRONOS @timelesstactics I need to empty my gallery again,, anyways please direct your attention towards Kaedehara Kazuha <3 I need to empty my gallery again,, anyways please direct your attention towards Kaedehara Kazuha <3 https://t.co/h5OIttSyd2

Kaedehara Kazuha is one of the most anticipated characters in the game. With his first appearance in patch 1.6, he has made his spot in Genshin Impact as one of the best for crowd control.

The Anemo character from Inazuma can also shred opponents' elemental resistance. Kazuha has passive abilities that boost elemental damage to party members, making her invaluable. Several leaks have suggested that Kazuha might return to banners before Sumeru.

1) Kusanali (Dendro Archon)

Kusanali is one of the youngest among the seven archons and is the current Dendro Archon. Gamers must have heard about Kusanali from Zhongli during the Story quests.

Latest leaks have suggested that she will have a playful or mischievous personality and will have a new female model. Although Dendro Archon will be released after the release of Sumeru, it is still not confirmed in which patch she will accompany.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer