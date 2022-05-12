Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Dendro Archon Kusanali’s demon name and closed beta voice lines revealed

During a time when not much is happening, some Travelers might appreciate learning about some new Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks. These leaks cover topics such as the Dendro Archon's demon name and closed beta voice lines. As with everything leak-related, all of this content is subject to change.

Nonetheless, they serve as a good first look at content that players would otherwise not be privy to seeing. Apparently, another name for Kusanali (the Dendro Archon) is Buer. The name is the same as the Great President of Hell, which continues the motif of Archons having demon-inspired names.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal information on Dendro Archon (Kusanali) and closed beta voice lines

Paimon leaks @paimon_leaks



Info on the Dendro Archon



• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali

• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants

• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva



#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #原神 #sumeru #dendro // genshin leaksInfo on the Dendro Archon• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva // genshin leaksInfo on the Dendro Archon• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #原神 #sumeru #dendro https://t.co/gtbRC3T4xS

It's important to note that Buer (the Ars Goetia version and not the one from Genshin Impact) was stated to be a teacher associated with herbs and plants. One could tie that to Kusanali, given that she is the Dendro Archon. Dendro is an element associated with plants. Similarly, Sumeru is a land known for its wisdom.

This leak helps shed a little bit of insight into who Kusanali might be, but some old closed beta voice lines are also worth covering.

Old beta voice line referring to Kusanali (The Dendro Archon)

Old beta voice lines are another source of interesting information that some Travelers may wish to hear. However, they should keep in mind that there have been some changes between these lines and the final versions. An infamous example would be Venti no longer talking about how scary Baal is when she's angry, and he now talks about the player defeating her.

Still, here is an old transcript of his voice line about Kusanali, the Dendro Archon:

"I can't say I'm a fan of their philosophically prescribed systemic lifestyle, especially the part about 'no alcohol'. Although, I suppose the God of Wisdom has her unique... wisdom."

Whatever this unique wisdom is remains unknown.

Other demon names

Some old closed beta voice lines help reveal the "demon names" of the other Genshin Impact Archons. In this case, it's:

Buer (Dendro)

Focalors (Hydro)

Aym (Pyro)

This information is based on some file names, such as "vo_venti_teammate_aym_01.wav." This particular voice line states:

"That brawler... I can't believe she transferred all her power to you! Whoawhoawhoa, YOU need to protect ME!"

If that voice line includes spoilers that will be relevant later on in Genshin Impact, that would mean that Murata (the Pyro Archon) will give something to the player (presumably her Gnosis).

Buer, Focalors, and Aym are all demons in the Ars Goetia. Focalor was a demon who had control over wind and water and would drown his enemies. That is fitting for the Hydro Archon, given the obvious connection to water. Aym (sometimes spelled as Aim) is the Great Duke of Hell known for setting important places on fire. Naturally, that would also be fitting for the Pyro Archon.

Baal and Morax are also names in the Ars Goetia and are associated with Archons (Raiden Shogun and Zhongli). One name that isn't referenced in Venti's voice lines but is also present in Genshin Impact is Paimon, who is one of the kings of hell and is the most obedient to Lucifer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish