Every Genshin Impact Archon and their demon names revealed (and leaked) so far

Genshin Impact players will be surprised to learn that Archons in the game are named after demons. In a demonology grimoire of the 17th century called The Lesser Key of Solomon, there are 72 demons in the Ars Goetia book that appear to be the inspiration behind Archons' names.

What's more surprising is the fact that Paimon is the name of a demon as well. Time and again, this has compelled players to think that she is a lot more than just emergency food.

With that in mind, here's everything players need to know about the demonic side of Genshin Impact Archons.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kusanali's demon name

Due to the delay of the 2.7 update, Genshin Impact has not released a lot of new content lately. As a result, leakers have no option but to rely on the old unused voicelines in the files to gather more information about the forthcoming events in the lore.

According to prominent leaker Ubatcha, Kusanali's demon name is Buer. Dendro Archon will be released with Sumeru in version 3.0, and more information regarding her personality and playstyle can be expected with upcoming beta tests.

Unused voicelines have also revealed the demon names of the Pyro and Hydro Archons, and here's a list of every Archon and their demon names:

Venti - Barbatos

Zhongli- Morax

Raiden Shogun- Baal

Kusanali- Buer

Pyro Archon, Murata - Aym

Hydro Archon- Focalors

A leak that surfaced also revealed Kusanali's demon name, but the community took it with a pinch of salt. Now that the demon name has been confirmed, we can also take the following claims about Dendro Archon more seriously:

Kusanali is known in Teyvat for her knowledge on philosophy and flowers.

Kusanali's model is based on a childlike version of the Hindu God Shiva

Paimon leaks @paimon_leaks



Info on the Dendro Archon



• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali

• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants

• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva



#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #原神 #sumeru #dendro // genshin leaksInfo on the Dendro Archon• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva // genshin leaksInfo on the Dendro Archon• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #原神 #sumeru #dendro https://t.co/gtbRC3T4xS

A Genshin Impact Archon might hand her power to the Traveler soon

Note: This section of the article might contain storyline spoilers.

One of Venti's unused voicelines states:

"That brawler... I can't believe she transferred all her power to you! Whoawhoawhoa, YOU need to protect ME!"

This voiceline is most likely from a conversation between Venti and the Traveler. Anemo Archon is surprised that another Archon has transferred all her power to the sibling.

While some players believe that the incident will take place in Sumeru, others claim that Murata, the Pyro Archon, will give away her Gnosis to the Traveler before they move to Snezhnaya (land of the Cryo Archon).

It is evident that the Archons in Genshin Impact are a lot more mysterious than they seem to be. The developers giving them demon names might be a coincidence or purely intentional and only time will solve this mystery.

Edited by Saman