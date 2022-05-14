Top 5 ways to collect Primogems for Yelan banner in Genshin Impact

There are several good ways for Genshin Impact players to collect Primogems, should they plan to try and get Yelan on her upcoming banner. These methods should be obvious to any astute player, but beginners may wish to learn something new.

Remember, a Traveler would need at most 28,800 Primogems to guarantee that they'll get Yelan. Some players will get her with less spent, with 14,400 being another likely chance (due to the 50:50 odds of getting her). Genshin Impact is a gacha game, so the number of Primogems that every player needs will vary.

Five ways to get Primogems for Yelan's banner in Genshin Impact

5) Spend money to buy Genesis Crystals

Great for small spenders and whales (Image via miHoYo)

It is often said in various video game communities that a credit card is one of the most powerful tools a person has at their disposal. Naturally, that statement is also true in Genshin Impact. If a person was really desperate to get Yelan, they could spend some real-life money to ensure that it would happen.

In terms of sheer quantity, a player can get more Primogems by converting their Genesis Crystals than anything a F2P could do. At the same time, this method isn't worthwhile for poorer players or those who don't wish to spend any money on the game at the moment.

4) Finish up quests

New quests and old quests both contribute to a player's ability to pull for Yelan (Image via miHoYo)

Every Version Update introduces new quests for players to do. However, there are also some old ones that the player might have missed or chose to ignore. Either way, they present players with an opportunity to earn some extra loot.

The number of Primogems one could earn from them will vary based on a player's current progress. Keep in mind that not all quests give them. Similarly, there are many achievements connected to quests, which can help players get more of this precious currency.

3) Events

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

8. Bosacius A quick overview of 2.7:1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"2. Kuki with hangout quests3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)4. Robot-making event for teapot5. Music event with Itto's little drum6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto7. Pursina's Spike event v28. Bosacius

Events in Genshin Impact typically give players 420 Primogems. There is some variance in this number, but it's a general guideline that helps some Travelers determine how much they can earn in an update. For example, test runs will give players only up to 20 per 5-star character.

Yelan will be one of those 5-star characters, so it will also act as an opportunity for players to test out her kit before rolling for her. Genshin Impact 2.7 will have a few events for players to do, although they will be spread out (so it won't all happen at once).

2) Commissions

Don't forget to return to the Adventurer's Guild for some extra rewards (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can complete Commissions to earn 60 Primogems every day. By itself, it doesn't seem like a whole lot. However, the ease of doing them and the occasional access to related achievements make it a terrific option for almost every player. There are hardly any Commissions that will be difficult or impossible for the average player to do.

1) Spiral Abyss

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.7 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics



Edited with changes made during the beta which I already posted in text form.



(Re-Upload because we messed up the HP in F11-1)



Check replies for F12 [2.7 Beta] Spiral Abyss InfographicsEdited with changes made during the beta which I already posted in text form.(Re-Upload because we messed up the HP in F11-1)Check replies for F12 https://t.co/Vu9QP69ZUT

Completing a new version of the Spiral Abyss is always a reliable way to get Primogems in Genshin Impact. Floors 1 through 8 will give players 2,400 of them, while completing Floors 9 through 12 will provide them with 600. The latter half is important because it resets twice a month (whereas Floors 1 through 8 never resets).

Travelers can still finish the Spiral Abyss in Version 2.6 if they haven't already. Doing that and finishing the new 2.7 Spiral Abyss would give them 1,200 Primogems. Otherwise, they should only expect 600 at the start of Genshin Impact 2.7.

It should be stated that players with weak units won't find the Spiral Abyss too worthwhile.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

