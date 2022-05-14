Where to buy Pepper in Genshin Impact: Locations and farming guide

Genshin Impact just launched their new event called the Spices from the West. Players will participate in research as part of the commission from a Sumeru lady, where players have to create fragnant seasonings.

The fragnant seasoning will be added to the dishes to make them fragnant dishes, and players can invite characters to the Serenitea Pot to taste the dishes. Players will need to find peppers and other ingredients to create the first fragnant seasonings.

This article will guide players to all locations where players can get their hands on peppers for the new event and other purposes in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to location and farming of Pepper

For Day 1 of the Spices from the West event, players will create a seasoning called "When Earth and Water Meet." Pepper is one of the ingredients players will require to create this seasoning.

Pepper is required for several dishes and food items. It cannot be farmed in the wild like other ingredients, rather it can be bought from NPCs of various nations in Tevyat.

Tevyat has NPCs that sell common to rare ingredients that can be useful for travelers, considering they have Mora for it. In the current version of Genshin Impact, players can buy peppers from NPCs available in Mondstadt, Liyue Harbor, and Inazuma.

Where to buy peppers in Mondstadt

Players can search for a Mondstadt General Good store run by an NPC called Blanche. The shop is located right beside the crafting bench, so it will be hard to miss. Players can use the Teleport Waypoint inside Mondstadt city to reach this location easily.

Players can buy pepper at this location in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

The shop is open all the time and sells various cooking ingredients. Players can buy peppers for 80 Mora each or can buy up to 100 peppers for 8000 Mora. The shop refreshes their stock on a daily basis.

Where to buy peppers in Liyue Harbor

In Liyue Harbor, players can look for an NPC called Dongsheng located in the main plaza of Chihu Rock. Teleport to the southern waypoint of Liyue Harbor, beside the crafting bench, to find the NPC faster.

Players can buy pepper at this location in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

The shop also stays open at all times and players can buy peppers for 80 Mora each. Payers can buy all 100 peppers in stock for 8000 Mora. The shop restores inventory every day, so players can come to the shop after the server resets to buy more.

Where to buy peppers in Inazuma

Lastly, players can buy peppers from Inazuma vendors. Look for an NPC called Aoi who runs a general good shop called Tsukumomono Groceries. Her shop is located right beside the Adventurer's Guild. Players can also take reference from the image below to find her location.

Players can buy pepper at this location in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just like other shops, this general goods store remains open at times and refreshes its inventory on a daily basis. Players can buy up to 100 peppers for 8000 Mora here, with each pepper costing around 80 Mora.

Keep in mind that the price of the pepper may vary from nation to nation depending on the reputation level of the traveler in the respective nation of Genshin Impact.

