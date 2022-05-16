Genshin Impact 2.8 character Shikanoin Heizou officially teased

Genshin Impact has officially teased Shikanoin Heizou on all their social platforms, and fans have gone crazy over his official appearance. Heizou is an upcoming Anemo character in the game.

There were several leaks about Heizou and his appearance as the mysterious detective who worked alongside the Tenryou Commission. Although the official appearance of Heizou is entirely different from the image that was circulated during the leaks, the previous leaks still got some things right.

Genshin Impact

Detective of the Tenryou Commission



A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.



"Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical Harmony
Detective of the Tenryou Commission
A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively."

This article will explain everything known about the official teaser post and previous leaks related to Heizou in Genshin Impact.

Shikanoin Heizou officially teased by Genshin Impact

Comparison between the leaked and official appearance (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fans were thrilled as Heizou was finally officially teased by Genshin Impact. This is the first time the community is getting an official appearance for Shikonoin Heizou, as he was never directly introduced in the game.

Shikanoin Heizou is an Inazuma-based detective who works for the Tenryou Commission and also loves to work independently. Heizou has been mentioned in one of the voice-over lines of Kamisato Ayaka and many other characters such as Kujou Sara, Thoma, and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Genshin Impact



"Doushin Shikanoin has admirable wit and insight. While he is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents. The Tenryou Commission is incredibly fortunate to have such a man in their ranks." - Kamisato Ayato

The appearance of Shikanoin Heizou was first mentioned on the Inazuma bulletin board. The Inazuma bulletin board mentions that Shikanoin Heizou is almost always seen wearing Tenryou Commission attire. It also mentioned that Heizou looks much younger than Kamisato Ayato.

Several leaks have made their claims about Heizou's vision, weapon, appearance, and rarity. As seen in the official teaser, it has been confirmed that Heizou will be an Anemo character, but officials are yet to mention his weapon and rarity.

Many previous leaks have claimed that Shikanoin Heizou could be the latest 4-star character and will use catalyst weapons. If these claims turn out to be true, then Shikanoin Heizou will be the first male character to use catalysts.

SaveYourPrimos



A Questionable leak from Ubatcha speculates a 2.8 release:



As he hasn't turned up yet, Heizou's model most likely does not appear in 2.6. A Questionable leak from Ubatcha speculates a 2.8 release: If his model does not appear in 2.7 Beta (at 2.6 release), we would have to wait until 2.8 Beta (at 2.7 release).

More about Shikanoin Heiozu's life and personality

There are very few crumbs of information about Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin lore. No information about his life can be found on any NPCs. It is only known that Heizou eventually became a detective and was employed by the Tenryou Commission.

Despite working as a detective, many inside the Tenryou Commission question his methods. His investigations mainly revolve around his personal principles and appear completely unrelated to any governmental duties. Kujou Sara is known to dislike him but chooses to stay silent as Heizou always brings positive results.

Thoma mentions Shikanoin as "not the easiest person to get along with." Players can also take a look at the video embedded above to learn more about the mysterious young detective.

