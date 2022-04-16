Genshin Impact among the top 3 revenue-generating mobile games for consecutive months

Genshin Impact has consistently been in the top three mobile games when it comes to revenue across several months. Most should be aware of the game, especially since it had a dominant 2021. It has won several mobile game awards, such as "Best Mobile Game" at TGA 2021.

Unsurprisingly, 2022 has also been a good year for Genshin Impact. It has regularly been in the top three grossing mobile games in January, February and March 2022. It is important to note that all of this data comes from Sensor Tower, therefore, other data-based companies might showcase different results.

The first piece of data to look at comes from Sensor Tower's infographic on "Top Mobile Games by Worldwide Revenue for March 2022." There are three categories:

Overall Revenue

App Store Revenue

Google Play Revenue

This article's premise is based on the first category. According to Sensor Tower, the top ten overall mobile games for March 2022 were:

Honor of Kings PUBG Mobile Genshin Impact Candy Crush Saga Roblox Lineage W Coin Master Uma Musume Pretty Derby Three Kingdoms Tactics Garena Free Fire

Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile have been above miHoYo's most well-known title for all of 2022 thus far. However, Genshin Impact was also third in the App Store and fifth in Google Play.

The following character banners were active in this time frame:

Yae Miko (February 16 - March 8, 2022)

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi (March 8 - March 29, 2022)

Ayato and Venti (March 30 - April 19, 2022)

February 2022 tells a largely similar tale to what happened in March 2022. The top ten overall were:

Honor of Kings PUBG Mobile Genshin Impact Candy Crush Saga Roblox Coin Master Pokemon Go Lineage W Garena Free Fire DBZ Dokkan Battle

miHoYo's beloved title was third in the App Store and fourth in Google Play by similar metrics. The following character banners were active in this time frame:

Zhongli and Ganyu (January 25 - February 15, 2022)

Yae Miko (February 16 - March 8, 2022)

January 2022's overall rankings include:

PUBG Mobile Honor of Kings Genshin Impact Candy Crush Saga Roblox Coin Master Three Kingdom Tactics Lineage W Garena Free Fire Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Genshin Impact's App Store and Google Play rankings in January 2022 were third and fourth, respectively. The following character banners were active in this time frame:

Itto (December 14, 2021 - January 4, 2022)

Shenhe and Xiao (January 5 - January 25, 2022)

Zhongli and Ganyu (January 25 - February 15, 2022)

Sensor Tower also had the following to state regarding this game's dominant growth:

"Genshin Impact has had a strong start to the year, generating $208.7 million from player spending in January, a rise of 37 percent year-over-year. The figure marks the title’s third best ever month for revenue... January 2022 saw update 2.4 go live early in the month, while on January 25, special Event Wishes went live that included improved drop rates for popular characters such as Ganyu and Zhongli, which saw the title generate $15 million in a single day on mobile."

It's been a great year for this popular mobile game thus far, and it isn't even halfway done yet. One has to wonder if it will continue to be in the top three for the rest of the year.

