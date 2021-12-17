Genshin Impact among Top 3 revenue generating mobile games in 2021

Most gamers are most likely aware of Genshin Impact's success in 2021. Its revenue as a mobile game has been in the top three for the year.

For reference, this data is according to Sensor Tower, and the top three games of 2021 were:

PUBG Mobile ($2.8 billion) Honor of Kings ($2.8 billion) Genshin Impact ($1.8 billion)

If that data is accurate, it would mean Genshin Impact beat every mobile game in terms of overall revenue, except for two. This data only stretches from January 1, 2021, to December 14, 2021.

There are still a few more days left in 2021, but the gap between Genshin Impact and the next game (Roblox) is roughly $500 million. Ergo, the main thing that would change between the end of the year and now is the specific amount of money Genshin Impact would've generated.

See other titles that made the list: Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows that in 2021, eight mobile game titles exceeded $1 billion in global player spending. #PUBGMobile and #HonorofKings from @TencentGlobal were placed among the eight titles.See other titles that made the list: ow.ly/n9xk50HctI2 Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows that in 2021, eight mobile game titles exceeded $1 billion in global player spending. #PUBGMobile and #HonorofKings from @TencentGlobal were placed among the eight titles.See other titles that made the list: ow.ly/n9xk50HctI2 https://t.co/eOrrdd9m1L

The above tweet summarizes the eight mobile games with revenue exceeding $1 billion this year. In case the tweet is unavailable, here is a quick summary:

This data does not include third-party Android stores. According to this source:

"To date, Genshin Impact has generated $2.4 billion worldwide from the App Store and Google Play."

It's important to note that it doesn't clarify anything about potential sales on PlayStation consoles or PCs. Hence, one can deduce that Genshin Impact has generated even more money in 2021 than the $2.4 billion figure.

Genshin Impact dominated the mobile market back in September (Image via Sensor Tower)

Genshin Impact is a F2P game with a few microtransactions involving:

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (2700 Primogems + 300 Genesis Crystals)

Crystal Top-Up (various bundles ranging from 60 to 6,480 Genesis Crystals, not counting any bonuses)

It's a simple formula, but it's enough for Genshin Impact to have generated as much revenue as it has thus far. For example, Genshin Impact was the top-grossing mobile game based on worldwide revenue in September 2021.

It's been a dominant year for Genshin Impact regarding its performance in the mobile market. Earlier this year, it even won the "Best Mobile Game" award at The Game Awards 2021.

