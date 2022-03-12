Raiden Shogun rerun on its way to being one of the most profitable banners in Genshin Impact

Unsurprisingly, the Raiden Shogun rerun is already showing signs of being one of the most profitable banners in Genshin Impact history. It's worth mentioning that all data provided here comes from Genshin Lab, and it focuses solely on the Chinese iOS market. Similarly, these results include both her and Kokomi's rerun data together.

That said, Raiden Shogun is likely the bigger draw of the two characters based on past data showing her banner eclipsing Kokomi's. As a reference, the first Raiden Shogun banner had was the number one banner in terms of sales ($33,020,905), and Kokomi's was last place for a non-rerun ($7,020,975).

The recent Raiden Shogun rerun is already one of the most profitable banners in Genshin Impact history

The above Genshin Impact Reddit post shows every banner's total sales in the Chinese iOS market by Day 3. It's vital to remember that there are still well over two weeks left for the current rerun to make even more money than just what's displayed here. Even so, it's ranked second place by Day 3 sales at $13,589,599.

Number one is Raiden Shogun's original banner in Genshin Impact, which had a value of $15,803,336. As a reference, Kokomi's original banner only made $2,346,733 in a similar time frame, which was only ahead of Keqing's banner.

Other markets and platforms may display different numbers. For example, Kokomi is far more popular in Japan than in China.

How do these sales compare to other banners' cumulative sales?

Total Chinese iOS sales by March 11, 2022 by 1 PM PST (Image via Genshin Lab)

The current rerun banner's sales was $16,632,835 (by this image's time), making it eighth place overall for every banner in Genshin Impact history. For reference, the top seven are:

Raiden Shogun ($33,020,905) Venti ($30,632,752) Zhongli & Ganyu rerun ($26,780,298) Hu Tao rerun ($25,226,952) Klee ($22,750,080) Albedo & Eula rerun ($17,026,066) Shenhe debut & Xiao rerun ($16,994,406)

Travelers should remember that the current rerun banners will end on March 29, 2022, giving it ample time to break into the top seven. By the end of Day 3, this banner had already made over $16M, which is higher than the earlier $13,589,599 estimate. That lower estimate came from earlier in the day, with more sales coming in later that day.

If it can make nearly $3M in less than a day, then it's incredibly likely that this Genshin Impact banner will become one of the most profitable banners in history. It's just a matter of how far these sales will go and whether or not this rerun can break into the top three.

