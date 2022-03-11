5 ways to collect the maximum number of Primogems in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Primogems are the most important currency in Genshin Impact for many players, yet it's always something that seems to be lacking. It's easy to spend it all, but acquiring it is a different story. More often than not, it takes a while to collect enough of them for a single 10-pull on any Event Wish.

Hence, some Travelers are looking for ways to acquire more of this precious resource (especially if they're new to the game). These aren't the only ways to get them in Genshin Impact, but they're some of the most common and notable ways.

Five ways to collect Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5

5) Redeem Codes

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is coming up soon, meaning that players will have some temporary Redeem Codes to use. That will essentially be a free 300 Primogems, which doesn't include any potentially new Redeem Codes that might be introduced by then.

4) Finishing up old quests

It's easy to find which quests the player haven't finished (Image via miHoYo)

Every Traveler's progress in Genshin Impact is different from one another. Anybody who has been slacking and still has several quests to do (Archon, World, and Story Quests) will find that they can complete them for their rewards.

Many quests are also tied to achievements, which awards Travelers with a small number of Primogems every time they unlock one.

3) Completing Commissions every day

Commissions are easy to do (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can get up to 60 Primogems every day by completing Commissions (not counting any related Achievements). Completing them every day is highly recommended, especially for Genshin Impact players who have completed every quest already. They're easy to do and shouldn't take more than a few minutes.

2) Finishing up every event

There are several events for players to do right now (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact events tend to be one of the main ways that Travelers can get this resource in every update. It's no different in Version 2.5, especially since the Three Realms Gateway Offering event lasts for virtually the entire update.

That event alone can give players over 1,100 Primogems if they haven't done everything yet. Travelers should also remember to participate in the other events, such as:

Divine Ingenuity: 420

420 Of Drink A-Dreaming: 420

420 Test Run: 40

1) Buying Genesis Crystals

The current options that Travelers have (Image via miHoYo)

The P2W method is, unsurprisingly, the best way to accumulate a large number of Primogems. As far as efficiency goes, the 6,480 pack is generally the best one. However, the one-time top-up bonus slightly favors the 1,980 pack.

Here is a list of the current Genesis Crystal packs and their Crystals per dollar efficiency (the number of Genesis Crystals divided by their price):

60: 60.61

60.61 300: 66.13

66.13 980: 72.72

72.72 1,980: 74.69

74.69 3,280: 77.62

77.62 6,480: 80.81

Remember, players get extra crystals per package and those higher numbers indicate more efficiency than lower numbers. That efficiency also doesn't consider the top-up bonus previously mentioned to favor the 1,980 pack, but it only happens once.

Players can keep purchasing the 6,480 bundle and convert the Genesis Crystals to Primogems in a 1:1 ratio in Genshin Impact.

