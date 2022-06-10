Genshin Impact developer reveals new trailer for fast-paced action game Zenless Zone Zero at Summer Game Fest 2022

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse has revealed a new trailer for their upcoming urban action game Zenless Zone Zero. This game will take place in a high-tech futuristic cityscape with unique and fresh character designs taking part in exciting battles. Players will have the opportunity to choose from tons of different characters as they unleash high-speed attacks and devastating special moves.

Fans of Genshin's combat will definitely see an improvement in Zenless Zone Zero's action-packed combat, though it brings some unique twists to the formula as well. Players can see an exciting early trailer for the game here.

Genshin Impact developers reveal new trailer for Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest game by Genshin Impact developers Hoyoverse, and players got a better look at the combat today. Thanks to the Summer Game Fest, fans received an exciting sneak peek at the game's fast-paced battle system and unique characters. The game is an urban combat-focused adventure game, allowing players to explore the wide areas of New Eridu and take down powerful foes with strong combo attacks.

The aesthetics of this game are very different from Genshin Impact, taking on a more streetwear-focused vibe, with characters wearing modern clothing and futuristic tech. Similar to their clothing, the fighting styles showcased by these characters are much more agile and modern, using powerful bursts of electricity and rapid gunfire to take down foes. There are still swordfighters and close-quarters specialists, with weaponry ranging from robotic legs to lighting-infused blades.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN



"Billy! Don't get any machine oil from your hands on the rice!"

"It fun to wrap the Bangboo up like this too meow~"

"Hmm... I prefer... hamburger flavor!"



#zzzero Let's wrap the Bangboo up, too!
"Billy! Don't get any machine oil from your hands on the rice!"
"It fun to wrap the Bangboo up like this too meow~"
"Hmm... I prefer... hamburger flavor!"

Zenless Zone Zero has its own full cast of characters for players to enjoy, with the trailer showcasing several powerful choices. It appears that the game will utilize a tag-based combat system, allowing gamers to swap between their characters in a team on the fly, racking up huge combos and dishing out tons of damage. How players will acquire these characters is still uncertain, but it's likely that it will take place through a Gacha system.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN



"To find your cat or find your revenge, consider it done for the right fee!"



#zzzero #cunninghares The Cunning Hares were formed as a small-scale human resource dispatch agency, their main business to deal with commissions relating to Hollows.
"To find your cat or find your revenge, consider it done for the right fee!"

Zenless Zone Zero seems to focus on teams of three characters each, with players able to swap between their fighting styles and unique abilities to chain together attacks on huge groups of enemies. The game has previously been described as an action RPG, and fans will be completing commissions for an agency that enlists these powerful characters in battle. They will enter dungeons known as Hollows, looking to eradicate the enemies who have taken up residence within.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN

Hahahaha! This is the power of the Starlight Knights!



As usual, you take the front, I'll provide fire support from behind!



CV: Yuu Hayashi



#ZZZ #Billy #YuuHayashi Voice Actor Announcement
Hahahaha! This is the power of the Starlight Knights!
As usual, you take the front, I'll provide fire support from behind!
CV: Yuu Hayashi

It appears that players will begin the game with a squad of characters known as the Cunning Hares, including Billy Kid, Anby Demara, and Nicole Demara. These characters each utilize vastly different fighting styles, and putting them together in a group will allow for fun and fast-paced gameplay, with tons of variation. Fans will definitely want to check out Zenless Zone Zero when it releases, though no exact release date has been revealed yet.

Genshin Impact's newest sister game Zenless Zone Zero looks to have some incredible combat, and players will want to give it a try when it releases.

