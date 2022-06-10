Genshin Impact developer reveals Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022

Fans of Genshin Impact might be pleased to see their developers working on two other titles (Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero). Both games were announced a while ago, but some brand new trailers dropped for them in the recent Summer Game Fest 2022.

Both trailers are only about a minute and a half long each, so fans should keep their expectations in check. Still, plenty of new footage has been unveiled today, which is a subject that many gamers might wish to see.

The entire Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream can be checked in the above YouTube embed in case readers wish to see it. Several big-name games were announced in it, and some readers might have been too busy to see it live.

For those who only care about HoYoverse's new games, the actual individual trailers will be posted in their respective sections below. It will start with Zenless Zone Zero.

Genshin Impact developer shows off a new Zenless Zone Zero trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022

Compared to Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero is a futuristic Action-RPG with urban and contemporary visuals. The trailer starts off with several characters mostly obscured by shadows before showing some more color on one of the characters.

Viewers will then see a brief action sequence montage with beautiful animations featuring several characters.

Each of the characters shown here has a different aesthetic and vibe, which should please gamers who dislike repetitive designs. No release date has been announced for this new title. Fans of Zenless Zone Zero's presentation are recommended to check out the official website, which will be shared down below:

Genshin Impact developer shows off a new Honkai Star Rail trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022

Before Genshin Impact was made, miHoYo (now known as HoYoverse) worked on another title known as Honkai Impact 3rd. That title is set in the same universe as Honkai Star Rail, although its fundamental gameplay is noticeably different.

This trailer is similar to the previous one in that it's a brief overview of what players can expect from this new title. It also has an official website:

The end of the trailer reveals that this highly anticipated game will be coming out soon (but no specific date was listed). One should know that Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG, although the trailer doesn't do much to indicate that.

