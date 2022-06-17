5 challenging Genshin Impact Drumalong beatmaps (with codes) you must try while event lasts

Genshin Impact 2.7's latest rhythm game event has sparked a wave of creativity in its community. Arataki Itto's Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is a unique and fun new event added in the title's latest update. It allows players to take on a fun rhythm game challenge for great rewards.

The best part about the event is that it allows fans to create custom beatmaps and share them with the community. These custom beatmaps can be incredibly tough, and even the best rhythm gamers may struggle.

Genshin Impact: Five challenging Drumalong Festival song codes

Genshin Impact's newest event brings a unique and fun take on the rhythm game formula. It has users playing a tiny handheld drum to the beat of some of the game's most popular songs, and the beatmaps can be pretty tricky at higher levels.

The event allows players to create custom maps with the songs and share them online. These custom maps are usually quite tricky, so fans will want to ensure they are comfortable with the controls before taking them on.

Unfortunately, some of these maps are restricted to specific servers, so some fans won't be able to play them all unless they have multiple accounts.

5) Blossoms of Summer Night Pro Mode

This map uses the Blossoms of Summer Night song and utilizes tons of triple notes and alternation patterns that require a swift hand. Players are not recommended to use their thumbs if playing on mobile, as they'll need all of the buttons at their disposal if they want to defeat this difficult map.

Fans can take it on with this code: 282579595286412.

4) Time to Shine Expert

This map takes advantage of many very wide notes while utilizing the Time to Shine song as its base. Fans will need to make sure they are watching the ends of the notes until they are completed if they plan on fully clearing this tough beatmap.

Genshin Impact users can try this one out with this code: 564054571997068.

3) Blossoms of Summer Night Expert

In another tricky Blossoms of Summer Night map, gamers need to take on 500 hits, with a mix of held and wide-reaching notes during this beatmap. There are some very tricky patterns to follow here, and fans will want to ensure they keep their eyes trained on the outer regions of the map to hit all of the notes.

Asia server players can try this beatmap with this code: 281480084011421.

2) 500 Note Blossoms

Players can find another tricky Blossoms of Summer Night beatmap here, and this one utilizes some insane patterns that can be hard to follow. The map also boasts a 1024 combo upon a complete clearing, meaning they will be able to show off their insane skills by completing this beatmap.

North American server users can try it out with this code: 282579392911426, while Asia server gamers may use this code: 281480084422727.

1) Nightmare Difficulty Blossoms of Summer Night

This Blossoms of Summer Night beatmap may well be one of the hardest created so far, with a barrage of endless notes that come out so quickly, it can be hard to react. Players will need serious rhythm game skills if they plan on taking this map down, as it has a combo count of 1314.

This map is for the Asia server, meaning fans will need an Asia-based account to play it. Users who want to challenge their Genshin Impact skills can try out this map with this code: 281480080408391.

Genshin Impact's hardest beatmaps look to provide gamers with a serious challenge, and they'll want to bring their best to complete them all.

