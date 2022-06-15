Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Sumeru release date and every rumored character expected in the new version

Genshin Impact 3.0 is set to bring a ton of content to the game, including new characters and an entirely new region.

Players who have been waiting for the addition of Dendro won't have to wait much longer, as the new element is also set to arrive alongside the update.

Fans have a lot of additions to look forward to, and leaks are revealing much of the new content early.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Three playable characters expected to arrive in the new update

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks continue to reveal new information about the game's upcoming update, and players have a ton to look forward to.

This update will take players to the game's next region, Sumeru. It will also feature tons of new NPCs and three new playable characters.

Players will want to make sure they have plenty of Primogems saved up for this update if they plan on grabbing all of these powerful new additions.

The update is set to arrive on August 24, as long as there are no other delays before the release date.

The first character that players can look forward to is Collei. The addition of the 4-star character has been a long time coming, as she was first revealed in the game's official manga.

Fans have waited for quite a long time to see Collei again. According to leaks, her design has changed a lot since her last appearance. This makes sense since her time in Sumeru likely helped her gain better control over her powers. She seems to have even acquired a Dendro Vision.

The 5-star of the 3.0 update will be Tighnari, a new character who has never been seen before but has been described as an eclectic scholar with interesting fashion choices.

Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro Archer, though his current kit isn't known. According to other leaks, he has a tail and will have long Klee-like Elf ears. He will have the teen male body type, making him around the same size as Chongyun or Albedo.

Along with Collei and Tighnari, a new 4-star character is set to arrive in the 3.0 update. Their identity is unknown, but there are a ton of possible candidates like Nahida, Nafs, Djajeet and more.

Players will want to keep an eye out for future leaks that will likely reveal the identity of this 4-star addition. The character could even be the long-awaited Yao Yao.

There is a ton of content coming in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, with new puzzles, quests and stories to uncover. Players will learn all about the new region of Sumeru, along with the mysterious Dendro Archon.

Players who have been waiting for the game's lore to progress will definitely want to make sure they are playing when the update releases later this year.

