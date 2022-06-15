Genshin Impact player makes custom beatmap for OSU event with impressive 1024 combos

Genshin Impact's newest event is allowing players to flex their creative muscles by making detailed and difficult beatmaps. These maps can then be attempted by other players around the world, allowing for a unique rhythm game experience all within Genshin itself. The event is known as Itto's Drumalong Festival, and fans can see one of the most insane beatmaps created so far here.

This map has over 400 notes to hit and a very tricky set of patterns to follow, making it ideal for the pro rhythm gamer. Here's how gamers can get their hands on the map.

Impressive new beatmap for Genshin Impact players to try

This insane beatmap was created in Genshin Impact's newest event, Itto's Drumalong Festival. This event tasks players with taking on difficult rhythm game challenges utilizing Itto's tiny drum and their controller of choice. Players can create their own custom beatmaps and share them with others, and this player, in particular, created a very difficult custom beatmap.

This beatmap utilizes the Blossoms of Summer Night as the base song and has a combo score of over 1000. If players want to land every note, they'll have to bring their best performance, as this is definitely one of the harder beatmaps created so far. This event is much easier on mobile devices, so fans may want to take advantage of the easier option to max out their scores.

Hero @Herooo027

Event "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival"

To access this beatmap, gamers can use the following codes:

North America: 282579392911426 by o2tan

Asia: 281480084422727 by genshashin

Before they gain access to custom beatmaps, Genshin Impact fans will need to make sure they've played through the initial quest and tutorial of the event, so they can gain access to the event menu. From there, they simply need to hit the Find Composition button and enter the code of their desired beatmap.

Unfortunately, completing this tricky map won't reward players with any extra Primogems, but the satisfaction of conquering this insanely difficult map will be worth it. Plus, gamers will be able to show off their high scores at the end, which can provide some great bragging rights.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Come on and participate in the video submission event "Drumalong" and upload your musical performance challenge!



>>Click to Join Event<<

hoyolab.com/contribution/1…



#GenshinImpact The Limited-Time Video Submission Event "Drumalong" Has Begun! Participate to Get In-Game Rewards!

Genshin Impact players do have the opportunity to grab some great rewards from the official beatmaps provided by the event. There are Primogems up for grabs, along with the ability to collect a copy of Itto's unique drum. Fans will want to make sure they clear the event, as it can take a while for these event rewards to return to the game. There is also a Hoyolab event that will reward gamers who send in video recordings of their Drumalong performances.

whirl✨ @whirldraws_ #GenshinImpact #drumalong



Blossoms of Summer Night - 500 hits total (EXPERT)



Sharing Code: 281480084011421



enjoy! Blossoms of Summer Night - 500 hits total (EXPERT)Sharing Code: 281480084011421enjoy! #GenshinImpact #drumalongBlossoms of Summer Night - 500 hits total (EXPERT)Sharing Code: 281480084011421enjoy! 🎇 https://t.co/km8TdnOAhW

With so many different beatmaps available from the community, fans won't want to miss out on this new event. Gamers can find tons of these maps on social media and on the game's official forums, and trying them out is tons of fun. Mastering Itto's Drumalong Festival will definitely be a challenge, even for the best rhythm gamers out there.

Genshin Impact's newest event has led to some incredible maps being created, and fans won't want to miss out on them.

