Genshin Impact Blossoms of Summer Night guide for Drumalong event (OSU)

A new rhythm game is finally available in Genshin Impact, where players have a chance to get the latest gadget: 'Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum.' During the event, players can play all the songs and reach the Dulcem rank to obtain all the rewards.

On the first day, only one song is unlocked: the 'Blossoms of Summer Night.' Travelers can challenge the Pro difficulty to instantly unlock the rewards for the lower difficulties.

This article will show how players can complete the Blossoms of Summer Night in Genshin Impact.

How to complete Blossoms of Summer Night in Genshin Impact's Drumalong Festival event

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival in Genshin Impact is now available on certain servers. This event will stay in the game for three weeks before it is removed permanently.

On the first day, Blossoms of Summer Night is the only song unlocked, and players must complete it by reaching Dulcem to get all the rewards. Depending on their completion rate, five ranks will be shown to players once the songs end.

Canorus: 100% completion rate Discantus: 90 - 99.99% completion rate Dulcem: 60 - 89.99% completion rate. This rank is enough to get all rewards. Euphonia: 0.01 - 59.99% completion rate Unranked: 0% completion rate

By playing in the Pro mode and reaching Dulcem, players will unlock all the rewards from Pro to Normal difficulties. Of course, they can also choose to do the Normal mode for the Primogems only.

Set up the Calibration Value before challenging (Image via HoYoverse)

Before starting the music, open the Settings on the song selection interface and select the Calibration Value. The music may play ahead of or behind the beat to different extents on various platforms. Thus, Genshin Impact players are recommended to adjust the calibration until the note touches the decision line when it is being played.

PC players use ASDJKL keyboard to tap the notes (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Blossoms of the Summer Night Pro mode, music notes often come in the SDJK position (for PC players). Only a few notes will go through the AL position. From the beginning of the song until Combo 148 in the middle of the song, focus on the SDJK positions.

AL notes start to come on Combo 148 (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting on Combo 149, notes will start to appear on the AL lines. Fortunately, most of it only comes in tap notes, not the hold notes.

Focus on the SDJK lines again (Image via HoYoverse)

Once reaching Combo 257, there will be no more notes on the AL lines, and Genshin Impact players can go back to focusing on the SDJK lines. Remember that players only need to get at least 60% of the notes correct to get the Dulcem rank and acquire all the rewards.

As mentioned earlier, only one song is available on the first day of the Drumalong Festival. Genshin Impact players who have a lot of free time can try to use the Editor Note to create a new beat map and challenge other gamers with it.

