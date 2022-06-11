Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival Event: Release date and gameplay details revealed

A new rhythm game event will be available in Genshin Impact for a few days called The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival. During this event, players will receive a small drum from Arataki Itto to play music with when they go to the location of the Arataki Drumalong Festival.

By completing the event's challenges, they can obtain the drum called 'Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum' permanently, Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, and various other rewards.

Drumalong Festival event in Genshin Impact: Date and details explained

The Arataki Gang in Genshin Impact held a special event to celebrate Shinobu's graduation, which is called The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Duration〓

06/13 10:00:00 - 07/04 03:59:59



More Details >>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/76…

#GenshinImpact "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival" Event: Take Part to Obtain Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum〓Event Duration〓06/13 10:00:00 - 07/04 03:59:59More Details >> "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival" Event: Take Part to Obtain Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum〓Event Duration〓06/13 10:00:00 - 07/04 03:59:59More Details >>hoyolab.com/article_pre/76…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/OVOOjrKkxC

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is a new rhythm event in Genshin Impact, and will be available on June 13 at 10.00 am (UTC+8). The event will stay available within the game for three weeks until July 4 at 03.59 am (UTC+8).

There are two requirements that players need to complete before they are able to play the event:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the "Ritou Escape Plan," part of the Archon Quest: "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia"

A total of seven songs can be played in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

There are seven pieces in "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival." Each day after the event begins, a new piece will be unlocked.

Each song will be divided into three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, and Pro. Once the song is unlocked, all three difficulties will be unlocked by default. Completing the challenge on a harder difficulty unlocks the prizes for the lower difficulties.

Note Editor in Drumalong Festival (Image via HoYoverse)

A Note Editor will be available once the songs are unlocked. The note positions in these tunes can be freely edited by Travellers looking to create entirely new musical scores.

Travelers can post their altered music scores, which can then be challenged by other players. However, they need to challenge their own music scores and reach Discantus before they are able to publish them.

Lag calibration function (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Travelers may be playing the rhythm game on different devices, the lag calibration function has been thoughtfully incorporated by the developers. This implies that when players hear the accented 'note,' they can adjust their device by tapping the screen.

Thus, Travelers can optimise their gaming experience for each of their devices and play patterns by making some minor modifications. They are also able to change the speed at which the note falls as well as the level of the button sound when pressed.

Rewards for the Drumalong Festival (Image via HoYoverse)

While the precise number of rewards is not included, players can still expect to receive them by completing the event tasks:

Primogems Mystic Enhancement Ores Mora Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum Character EXP Materials Weapon Ascension Materials

A new rhythm game will finally be released in Genshin Impact and there is no doubt that it will attract players' attention as the last one was in version 2.2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far