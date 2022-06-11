Active Genshin Impact Redeem Codes in June 2022: How to get free Primogems easily

Travelers have a few different Redeem Codes that they can use for free Primogens in Genshin Impact 2.7. It is worth noting that the Mega Deal Bundle on the Epic Games Store has expired recently, so that code is no longer obtainable. It didn't offer Primogems, but it did offer a slew of other valuable items.

The current active codes are:

MTNUJBXDD72R

GENSHINGIFT

MTNUJBXDD72R gives players 60 Primogems and five Adventurer's Experience. GENSHINGIFT gives them 50 Primogems and three Hero's Wits. The former code was available since May 31, 2022, whereas the latter code has been around since near the game's beginning.

Current Redeem Codes for Genshin Impact 2.7 (Free Primogems)

The first method requires the player to log in to the official website (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can easily use these codes by clicking on the following hyperlinks:

If they're not logged in already, they can click on the "Log in to redeem" button on miHoYo's website to do so. Alternatively, they can click on the "Log In" button on the top right near the yellow "Download" button. Either method will bring up the same prompt, to which Travelers should utilize their username and password combination to log in.

Just remember to click on "Redeem" to submit it.

Using Redeem Codes in the game

A successful redemption (Image via miHoYo)

Some Genshin Impact players might opt to enter these Redeem Codes through the game itself. It can be a convenient method, given that one can easily access the in-game mail shortly after doing it. To use this method, do the following:

Pause the game. Select the Settings option (it's thea gear-shaped icon on the far left). Select Account. Select Redeem Now. Paste one of the Redeem Codes. Select Exchange.

For reference, the two Redeem Codes are:

MTNUJBXDD72R

GENSHINGIFT

It's worth mentioning that these codes can only be used once.

Go to the in-game mail to collect the rewards (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players need to claim Primogems and other rewards in the in-game mail. These two codes will give them a maximum of 110 Primogems. If any other Redeem Codes pop up later in June 2022, then players should be able to use them for further rewards.

Speaking of other codes, Travelers should know that Genshin Impact 2.8 is due to launch on July 13, 2022. Temporary codes that give players 300 Primogems will be available in July during the 2.8 livestream, so beginners should remember that.

Apart from that, they should know that special promotions may also include new Redeem Codes in the future.

Other ways to get easy Primogems in Genshin Impact

There are plenty of activities to do in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Other easy ways to get more of this precious currency include:

Completing all quests (World Quests and Archon Quests)

Completing Commissions every day

Doing the Daily Check-In

Completing Spiral Abyss floors with all possible stars

Achievement hunting

Participating in events

Buying Genesis Crystals with real-world money and converting them

Redeem Codes are nice because they give players instant rewards, but some of the aforementioned activities outrank it in terms of sheer quantity.

