How to collect over 12000+ Primogems before Heizou banner in Genshin Impact

Heizou is the new Anemo character predicted to be released in Genshin Impact version 2.8. Although even the 2.7 update is not out yet, some Travelers have already decided to skip all banners in the upcoming version to save up their Primogems for Heizou.

This article will show players all the methods available for them to follow and collect Primogems in the entire version 2.7 update before the highly anticipated Heizou banner. It is worth noting that Genshin Impact version 2.8 will only start on July 13, six weeks after the start of version 2.7.

How to get Fates worth 12000+ Primogems before the Heizou banner in Genshin Impact

The list below shows all the available methods for Genshin Impact players to gain Primogems, under the assumption that Heizou will be released in the first half of version 2.8.

2.7 Maintenance and Bug Compensation: 600 Primogems Daily Commissions: 2580 Primogems Battle Pass: 5 Acquaint Fates (800 Primogems) Stardust Exchange: 20 Fates (3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems Story Quests: 210 Primogems New Achievements: 100 Primogems New Events: 2260 Primogems Character Test Run: 60 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-In: 80 Primogems Version 2.8 Livestream Codes: 300 Primogems 2.8 Maintenance and Bug Compensation: 600 Primogems

A total of 12590 Primogems worth of Fates can be collected for all Travelers in the game, including F2P players.

A detailed guide to obtain 12590 Primogems before the Heizou banner

1) 2.7 Maintenance and Bug Compensation

On May 31, maintenance will occur in Genshin Impact for five hours, starting at 06.00 am (UTC+8), and players will receive a minimum of 600 Primogems for the inconvenience. This amount is for both the maintenance and bug compensation and can be found in the in-game mail.

2) Daily Commissions

Complete daily commissions for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Four daily commissions will be refreshed every day after the daily reset, and players can complete them to receive 60 Primogems daily. Genshin Impact version 2.7 has a duration of 43 days, starting on May 31, resulting in players being able to receive a total of 2580 Primogems.

3) Battle Pass

Battle Pass gives 5 Acquaint Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

The Battle Pass will also be renewed on May 31, and F2P players can obtain 5 Acquaint Fates by levelling up their BP from completing missions. This reward is equivalent to getting 800 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

4) Stardust Exchange in Paimon's Bargains

Paimon's Bargains shop sells 10 Fates per month (Image via HoYoverse)

Every month, all Genshin Impact players can buy 5 Acquaint and Intertwined Fates from the Paimon's Bargains shop. Version 2.7 will continue from June to July, resulting in players having the chance to buy 20 Fates from the shop, which is equivalent to 3200 Primogems.

5) Spiral Abyss

The current end game in Genshin Impact is Spiral Abyss, which rewards players with 600 Primogems per cycle. The Spiral Abyss will contain three cycles in version 2.7, giving players a total of 1800 Primogems. F2P players can still clear the dungeon with full stars, but it will require more strategy and properly built characters.

6) Story Quests

Archon Quest: Interlude Chapter in version 2.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Three new quests will be added to Genshin Impact version 2.7, which are:

Archon Quest - 60 Primogems Yelan's Story Quest - 60 Primogems Kuki Shinobu Hangout Event - 90 Primogems

All of the quests above will be permanently available in the game after the release, so players won't miss out on the Primogem rewards.

7) New Achievements

Achievement page in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers rarely reveal hidden achievements before the actual release, so players have difficulty tracking how many new achievements will be added in the next version. However, if they follow the trend of the previous update, there will be newly added achievements in the Wonders of the World section, which will give players about 100 Primogems.

8) New Events

Genshin Impact will add four new events to version 2.7. The main event, 'Perilous Trail,' may give players, at most, 1000 Primogems, while the remaining side events may reward players with 420 Primogems. If players manage to complete all the tasks from all events, they can gain a total of 2260 Primogems.

9) Character Test Run

All banners in version 2.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

All 5-star units in the character banners will have their Test-Run trial event, which will provide players with 20 Primogems once they complete the challenge. With three 5-star characters in version 2.7, players are bound to get 60 Primogems by entering the Test Run stage and completing the task.

10) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

HoYoLAB daily check-in rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoLAB is the official forum for all HoYoverse games, and Genshin Impact obviously has its own slots and a daily check-in feature. Players that visit the forum regularly can earn 80 Primogems.

11) Version 2.8 Livestream Codes

The 2.8 Special Program will release three new redeem codes during the live stream. Players who manage to redeem all the codes will receive 300 Primogems.

12) 2.8 Maintenance and Bug Compensation

Maintenance and issue fix compensation (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact version 2.8 has arrived in the game, players should open their in-game mail to receive another 600 Primogems from the maintenance and issue fix compensation, similar to previous updates.

Before the Heizou banner may arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.8, players will have various opportunities to collect Primogems within the game. By completing all the methods above, they can gain 12590 Primogems worth of Fates and save these in advance.

Edited by Atul S