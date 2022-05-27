How to download Genshin Impact 2.7 update today: Pre-installation date, update time, rewards, and more

Genshin Impact players can begin downloading the game's latest update early and pre-load it for when the 2.7 update goes live. This can help cut down on a ton of installation time and will help gamers get into the game as soon as possible. Fans who have been long awaiting version 2.7 will definitely want to pre-install, as this heavily anticipated update is finally right around the corner.

This update will bring new content to the game, including new quests, characters, and more. Players can learn more about the pre-installation process here, along with the game's update release time, maintenance rewards, and more.

How to pre-install the Genshin Impact 2.7 update

Genshin Impact 2.7's pre-installation function will become available on May 27, 2022, after the daily refresh. Players will be able to begin preloading via several different methods (based on their current platform). Players should prepare for a large installation before they begin the pre-load, as these downloads are typically between two and six gigabytes.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>

hoyo.link/18591BA6



※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora



The pre-installation mostly contains the heavier files that make up the update, smoothing out the installation process for May 31 when the update goes live.

Gamers will still need to download a decent portion of the update when it arrives, but by pre-loading, they save a lot of downtime and can get back into the game much faster.

How to pre-install on PC

The launcher offers the pre-install option (Image via Genshin Impact)

For gamers who choose PC as their platform to play Genshin Impact, pre-installation is as easy as opening the game's official launcher. Once the pre-installation becomes available, they'll simply need to click the small button that appears next to the yellow Launch option to begin pre-installation. This may take a while depending on the internet speed, but once it is complete, fans can simply wait for the update to be released.

How to pre-install on mobile

Pre-installation on mobile can be completed in two ways, and both of them are quick and easy. The first method can be completed as soon as gamers open the app:

Tap the small cloud icon in the bottom left of the screen once players have reached the door just before starting the game.

Select the pre-install resource package and allow it to begin downloading.

If players enter the game too quickly, they can also initiate the pre-installation through their in-game settings:

Tap the Paimon logo in the top left corner to bring up the Paimon Menu.

Navigate to the Settings tab, and select the Other option.

Tap the Pre-Install Resource Package button.

Tap Confirm to begin pre-installation of the new update.

When is update 2.7 getting released?

Genshin Impact 2.7 will officially begin maintenance on May 31 at 6.00 am UTC+8. This means fans in the Western Hemisphere can look forward to the update beginning its maintenance on May 30, at around 6.00 pm EST. As usual, this maintenance will last around five hours, giving players plenty of time to prepare for the game's newest content.

This update has been long-awaited by the community, and fans won't want to miss out on it when it launches.

Genshin Impact 2.7 has finally almost arrived, and players will want to begin preloading early to save time.

