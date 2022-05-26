How to download Genshin Impact 2.7 update: Pre-installation guide for PC and Mobile

The Genshin Impact 2.7 update is only a few days away, and players can pre-install some resources using the pre-installation function. Today, May 26, the developers released an in-game announcement regarding the early installation.

Many players might miss the notice as they often close the announcement box right after opening the game. Especially since Genshin Impact's social media still hasn't released any tweets or posts regarding the message. This article will reveal the start time and date for the pre-installation and how to download it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 2.7 Pre-Installation Date and Time

The pre-installation function in Genshin Impact is where players download the 2.7 update resources in advance. Due to file restructuring, gamers are recommended to complete the installation over a Wi-Fi connection due to the large file size.

The pre-installation function will be available from May 27 at 11:00 (Server Time) until before the version 2.7 update. Once the download is completed, it will speed up the download progress during the 2.7 update maintenance and save more time.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact version 2.7 on Andoird and iOS devices

There are two methods players can choose to use the pre-install function on mobile devices.

The first method to pre-install on the mobile device (Image via HoYoverse)

Method 1

Launch the game on their devices. Open the Paimon Menu and go to Settings. Choose the 'Other' option in Settings. Select the last option on the 'Other' menu, 'Pre-Install Resource Package.'

The second method is to pre-install on the mobile device (Image via HoYoverse)

Method 2

Travelers can also tap the 'Pre-install Resource Package' icon in the bottom-left corner of the 'Tap to begin' login screen.

Mobile gamers will have to download the remaining update on May 31 even after pre-installing these resources. They can do so by going to their respective App Stores and selecting 'Update' from the menu.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact version 2.7 on a PC

Update the launcher first before starting the pre-installation (Image via HoYoverse)

Players on PC will need to upgrade their launcher before pre-installing the new resources. Once the feature is available, a launcher update should automatically pop up when Travelers open it. However, if it does not show up, they can tap on the Settings (cogwheel icon) in the top right corner of the launcher to manually update it.

Click the 'Game Pre-Installation' to start (Image via HoYoverse)

A 'Game Pre-Installation' symbol will appear next to the Launch button after players have updated the launcher. Fortunately, PC gamers may enjoy the game even while it is being installed. It will, however, be unavailable for Android and iOS users.

Do note that since pre-installation will take up a certain amount of your network's bandwidth, it's best to make sure gamers have a good network connection before beginning the pre-installation.

Although version 2.7 only has new characters and events, it is still recommended for Travelers to clean their memory and make sure there is enough storage. An update from HoYoverse is rarely small, and it is better for players to be prepared before starting the download.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi