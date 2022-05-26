Genshin Impact 2.7 update countdown and maintenance schedule (May 2022)

Travelers have less than a week until Genshin Impact 2.7 launches, so it's only inevitable that some want a quick countdown and recap of the current news. The time between this update and the previous one has been the longest in the game's history thus far.

Some Travelers want to know when that update will happen, and miHoYo has stated that:

"Version 2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31/2022 06:00 (UTC+8) and is expected to be completed within 5 hours."

This little passage has everything relevant for the upcoming update's maintenance and release date. Of course, not every Traveler will know what 11:00 AM (UTC+8) is in their timezone, so this article will provide a handy-dandy countdown to alleviate that issue.

Genshin Impact 2.7 countdown

Keep in mind that the above countdown is only for when Genshin Impact 2.7 is expected to go live. It cannot be guaranteed that the above time is when it will become playable, as miHoYo could always finish maintenance earlier or later than expected. Speaking of that topic, Genshin Impact 2.7 will undergo maintenance five hours before the countdown ends.

Thus, the important times to remember are:

6:00 AM (UTC+8) = When maintenance begins

= When maintenance begins 11:00 AM (UTC+8) = When the game becomes playable again

All of which takes place on May 31, 2022 (technically May 30, 2022, for those in the Americas).

Maintenance details

New players should understand that once maintenance begins, the game will become unplayable in the literal sense of the word. It will only become playable once it finishes, usually five hours after its starting time. In this case, Travelers should know that the game won't be playable from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

They should also get 60 Primogems per hour of maintenance, which would result in 300 Primogems at the bare minimum. This does not include an extra 300 Primogems, which are sometimes included with bug fixes. Travelers just need to be Rank 5 or higher to get these freebies.

Once the pre-install button becomes available, Travelers can use it to download some data before the update arrives.

Other Genshin Impact 2.7 news

The splash art for the new update (Image via miHoYo)

One major piece of news is:

"Maintenance for the Placement Function in the Serenitea Pot will also end after the Version 2.7 update maintenance is complete. Travelers can then resume using this Placement Function."

Teapot Maintenance has been ongoing for a long time now, so it finally finishing around the time Genshin Impact 2.7 starts is huge news. Apart from that, Travelers should be excited to see Yelan and Xiao's banners, along with some new events in the upcoming days.

