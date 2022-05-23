Genshin Impact Yelan banner release date, best weapons, builds and more

The 2.7 Special Program has officially introduced Yelan in the latest Genshin Impact patch 2.7 trailer. Yelan is an upcoming 5-star character that wields a bow and Hydro vision. The 2.7 livestream has already showcased all her abilities and passive talents.

Based on the official news, Yelan will be released as the latest 5-star bow DPS, but tons of theorycrafters have claimed that players should not underestimate her support capabilities. Yelan will arrive with her banner "Umbrabilis Orchis" on May 31, 2022, after the scheduled release of patch 2.7.

The following article will cover all the best builds and weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Official release date of Yelan banner confirmed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



Officials uploaded a notice stating that Genshin Impact will undergo a maintenance break on May 21, 2022. These maintenance breaks are always followed by patch updates. This implies that patch 2.7 has been officially scheduled for launch on May 31, 2022. The launch of patch 2.7 will also be followed by the release of new event character banners and new weapon banners.

The 2.7 Special Program has already announced that Phase I of patch 2.7 will feature Yelan and Xiao banners. Similarly, recent leaks have also suggested that Aqua Simulacra, Yelan's signature weapon, will be released on Epitome Invocation (weapon banner).

Latest leaks have also disclosed 4-star characters, which will have a boosted drop rate in Yelan's banner. As seen in the tweet above, the following characters will be featured in Yelan's banner:

Yanfei (Pyro)

Barbara (Hydro)

Noelle (Geo)

Genshin Impact: Yelan Best weapons, builds, and more

Yelan official splash art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Multiple bow weapons can be equipped with Yelan depending on their availability. The most suitable weapon for Yelan is her own signature weapon, Aqua Simulacra.

Aqua Simulacra is a 5-star bow with low base ATK and higher substats. At level 90, the bow offers a base ATK of 542 and 88.2% Crit DMG as a secondary stat. Here is a list of other 5-star weapons that Yelan can take advantage of if players do not plan to summon Aqua Simulacra from the weapon banner:

Polar Star (Crit Rate - 33.1%)

Thundering Pulse (Crit DMG - 66.2%)

Skyward Harp (Crit Rate - 22.1%)

Elegy for the End (Energy Recharge - 55.1%)

Research done by the Genshin Impact community has shown that some 4-star and F2P bow weapons have shown better performance stats than some of the 5-star bows. Here is a list of 4-star bows that can also be equipped with Yelan:

Mouun's Moon

The Stringless

Sacrificial Bow

Fading Twilight

Favonius Warbow

Data miners have successfully managed to get their hands on Yelan's kit. Based on the kit, Yelan has a unique elemental skill and burst, where the maximum damage is based on her maximum health. Readers are advised to opt for HP/Hydro DMG Bonus/Crit as the main stats on Yelan's artifacts.

There are multiple artifact sets that can help Yelan maximize her damage. Here is a list of artifact sets that players should consider while building Yelan:

Four piece set of Emblem of Severed Fates

Any two-piece set of Tenacity of Milelith, Noblesse Oblige, Heart of Depth, and Emblem of Severed Fates

Artifact sets for Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Many readers may find Emblem of Severed Fates as a stand-out set in the list of artifacts for Yelan, whose damage scales off her health. The reason is pretty simple: Yelan is speculated to have energy issues due to her poor particle generation. Unless players go for a C2 Yelan, they will have to stack a lot of energy recharge to have her burst at demand.

Genshin Impact players can also use her elemental skill, which will produce 3-4 particles for her before casting her elemental skill. However, doing so takes away valuable time from other characters in rotations if used on platforms such as the Spiral Abyss, where each second matters.

