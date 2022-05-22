List of Ascension Materials to farm for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan is confirmed to be making her grand debut in Genshin Impact 2.7, so some Travelers may wish to pre-farm her Ascension Materials.

Yelan requires a multitude of Ascension Materials that are already available for players to farm. The only major obstacle for players is the Runic Fangs drop, which requires them to complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering to access.

Everything else is pretty simple to obtain.

Genshin Impact farming guide: Yelan's Ascension Materials

The character that many players want to get (Image via miHoYo)

Yelan will need the following Ascension Materials to reach her max level in Genshin Impact:

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones

168 Starconches

46 Runic Fangs

18 Recruit's Insignia

30 Sergeant's Insignia

36 Lieutenant's Insignia

420K Mora

Naturally, some Travelers will likely want to know how to farm these Ascension Materials, which is the purpose of the next section.

How to obtain Varunada Lazurite

The Oceanid is an easy boss to beat (Image via miHoYo)

These gemstones are obtainable by slaying Hydro Bosses. Travelers will have to focus on any of the following bosses:

Hydro Hypostasis

Oceanid

Primo Geovishap

Some Weekly Bosses also drop Varunada Lazurite:

Azhdaha

Childe

Stormterror

Weekly Bosses can only drop the Varunada Lazurite once a week, whereas other Normal Bosses are farmable every five minutes.

How to obtain Starconch

There are 77 Starconches for Genshin Impact players to collect on the eastern coast of Liyue.

A Starconch counts as a Local Specialty, which means that Travelers have to wait 48 hours for it to respawn. Alternatively, they can buy five of them from Bolai every three days. Bolai is located east of the northern Teleport Waypoint.

Keep in mind that he is in the lower section of Liyue Harbor.

How to obtain Runic Fang

This is the location where players fight the Ruin Serpent (Image via miHoYo)

Runic Fangs are only obtainable by slaying the Ruin Serpent. Genshin Impact players must complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering and its prerequisites in order to fight this boss.

It is highly recommended that players raise their Lumenstone Adjuvant's level as high as possible to make the fight more convenient.

How to farm Recruit's Insignia, Sergeant's Insignia, & Lieutenant's Insignia

The final Ascension Materials to farm for Yelan in Genshin Impact are the three Fatui Insignias. Travelers just need to defeat the following to obtain these items:

Fatui Pyro Agents

Fatui Cicin Mages

Fatui Skirmishers

It's worth mentioning that these items are also required for leveling up Yelan's Talents.

Yelan's Talent Level-Up Materials

Genshin Impact players also need to farm some Talent Level-Up Materials (Image via miHoYo)

The previous section covered Yelan's Ascension Materials, so this one will cover her Talent Level-Up Materials. She needs the following to max out all three Talents:

18 Recruit's Insignias

66 Sergeant's Insignias

93 Lieutenant's Insignias

9 Teachings of Prosperity

63 Guides to Prosperity

114 Philosophies of Prosperity

18 Gilded Scales

3 Crowns of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Crowns of Insight are only available via specific events. The three Insignias were covered in the previous section, so this part of the article will begin with the Prosperity books.

How to obtain Teachings of Prosperity, Guide to Prosperity, & Philosophies of Prosperity

The location of Taishan Mansion Domain (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can get the Prosperity materials by farming the Taishan Mansion Domain in Liyue, but only on Monday, Thursday or Sunday.

There is a small puzzle involving Geograna and three lanterns here if the player hasn't unlocked it yet.

How to obtain Gilded Scale

Beneath the Dragon-Queller's location (Image via miHoYo)

Level 70+ Azhdahas can drop Gilded Scales. However, Genshin Impact players must complete Zhongli's second Story Quest to access this Weekly Boss.

If players don't get Gilded Scales but have Azhdaha's other drops, they can craft a Gilded Scale by using those drops plus a Dream Solvent.

