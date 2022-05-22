List of Ascension Materials to farm for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan is confirmed to be making her grand debut in Genshin Impact 2.7, so some Travelers may wish to pre-farm her Ascension Materials.
Yelan requires a multitude of Ascension Materials that are already available for players to farm. The only major obstacle for players is the Runic Fangs drop, which requires them to complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering to access.
Everything else is pretty simple to obtain.
Genshin Impact farming guide: Yelan's Ascension Materials
Yelan will need the following Ascension Materials to reach her max level in Genshin Impact:
- 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
- 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments
- 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks
- 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones
- 168 Starconches
- 46 Runic Fangs
- 18 Recruit's Insignia
- 30 Sergeant's Insignia
- 36 Lieutenant's Insignia
- 420K Mora
Naturally, some Travelers will likely want to know how to farm these Ascension Materials, which is the purpose of the next section.
How to obtain Varunada Lazurite
These gemstones are obtainable by slaying Hydro Bosses. Travelers will have to focus on any of the following bosses:
- Hydro Hypostasis
- Oceanid
- Primo Geovishap
Some Weekly Bosses also drop Varunada Lazurite:
- Azhdaha
- Childe
- Stormterror
Weekly Bosses can only drop the Varunada Lazurite once a week, whereas other Normal Bosses are farmable every five minutes.
How to obtain Starconch
There are 77 Starconches for Genshin Impact players to collect on the eastern coast of Liyue.
A Starconch counts as a Local Specialty, which means that Travelers have to wait 48 hours for it to respawn. Alternatively, they can buy five of them from Bolai every three days. Bolai is located east of the northern Teleport Waypoint.
Keep in mind that he is in the lower section of Liyue Harbor.
How to obtain Runic Fang
Runic Fangs are only obtainable by slaying the Ruin Serpent. Genshin Impact players must complete Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering and its prerequisites in order to fight this boss.
It is highly recommended that players raise their Lumenstone Adjuvant's level as high as possible to make the fight more convenient.
How to farm Recruit's Insignia, Sergeant's Insignia, & Lieutenant's Insignia
The final Ascension Materials to farm for Yelan in Genshin Impact are the three Fatui Insignias. Travelers just need to defeat the following to obtain these items:
- Fatui Pyro Agents
- Fatui Cicin Mages
- Fatui Skirmishers
It's worth mentioning that these items are also required for leveling up Yelan's Talents.
Yelan's Talent Level-Up Materials
The previous section covered Yelan's Ascension Materials, so this one will cover her Talent Level-Up Materials. She needs the following to max out all three Talents:
- 18 Recruit's Insignias
- 66 Sergeant's Insignias
- 93 Lieutenant's Insignias
- 9 Teachings of Prosperity
- 63 Guides to Prosperity
- 114 Philosophies of Prosperity
- 18 Gilded Scales
- 3 Crowns of Insight
- 4,957,500 Mora
Crowns of Insight are only available via specific events. The three Insignias were covered in the previous section, so this part of the article will begin with the Prosperity books.
How to obtain Teachings of Prosperity, Guide to Prosperity, & Philosophies of Prosperity
Genshin Impact players can get the Prosperity materials by farming the Taishan Mansion Domain in Liyue, but only on Monday, Thursday or Sunday.
There is a small puzzle involving Geograna and three lanterns here if the player hasn't unlocked it yet.
How to obtain Gilded Scale
Level 70+ Azhdahas can drop Gilded Scales. However, Genshin Impact players must complete Zhongli's second Story Quest to access this Weekly Boss.
If players don't get Gilded Scales but have Azhdaha's other drops, they can craft a Gilded Scale by using those drops plus a Dream Solvent.
