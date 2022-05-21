Every Genshin Impact 2.7 event revealed in Special Program livestream

The recent Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream has unveiled several events for Travelers in the forthcoming update. They have a fair amount of content to enjoy (especially if they want Primogems), such as:

Genshin Impact 2.7 is scheduled to launch on May 31. Version 2.8 is expected to launch on July 13, so the above content will be scattered between those two dates.

Every Genshin Impact 2.7 event (from recent livestream)

Shinobu's Hangout Event

How it appeared in the livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event is known as "The Gang's Daily Deeds." Travelers can expect to see a day in the life of the Arataki Gang, as well as some backstory of Shinobu's past.

No other official information was revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program.

Perilous Trail

This is the biggest event of the new version update (Image via miHoYo)

There will be a part of the upcoming Archon Quest known as Perilous Trail, where the following characters will team up with the Traveler in The Chasm:

Yanfei

Yelan

Itto

Shinobu

They will find Xiao there, and progressing through the Archon Quest will eventually unlock the Realms of Guile and War. It will involve users defeating enemies in a challenge domain. One unique part is that they will have to redeploy their team to fit in with the domain's rules.

There will be multiple trial characters to assist gamers who wish to use them. Similarly, they can equip Stratagems for various buffs. Some notable rewards include a Crown of Insight and a free 4-star Bow known as Fading Twilight.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure will also take place in The Chasm (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers will have to deal with oozing dark mud in A Muddy Bizarre Adventure for a Sumeru researcher. Various monsters will receive buffs from this strange substance, but players can use Pursina's Spike to assist them in this challenge. Essentially, Travelers will defeat several enemies and defend Pursina's Spike under a time limit.

There will be different objectives for different challenges for users to overcome in Genshin Impact 2.7.

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival

It's essentially another rhythm game (Image via miHoYo)

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is a bit of a spoonful of a name, but Travelers should know that it's a rhythm game involving a drum. Compared to similar events, one notable change is that gamers can skip to the hardest difficulty right away.

Otherwise, Travelers just need to press the appropriate button whenever the prompt tells them to score points. Possible outcomes include:

Perfect

Good

Failed

Ideally, players will try to get high combos to ensure that they get all the rewards. There will also be an editor mode where they can edit the notes and share them with others (which requires them to reach a specific completion rate).

On a related note, there will be a Lag Calibration feature for a smoother experience.

Core of the Apparatus

It will give a robotic furnishing used in the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 2.7 (Image via miHoYo)

Core of the Apparatus will also be in Genshin Impact 2.7. Travelers will have to complete these three processes:

Source Material Collection Elemental Charge Core Activation

Doing this will give them a robotic furnishing that can be used in the Serenitea Pot. There will be different models and animations for these robots depending on what users did in those three processes. Trade Requests can also be made to friends to get a specific model voucher if a player doesn't have it.

That's everything regarding events in Genshin Impact 2.7.

