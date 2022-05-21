Genshin Impact 2.7 Redemption Codes: How to get free Primogems today

The recent Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream has unveiled some new Redemption Codes for Travelers to use for free Primogems (300).

Let's not beat around the bush; you came here for the actual Redemption Codes. Here they are:

LANVJSFUD6CM

DTNUKTWCC6D9

HSNUKTXCCPWV

They will expire on May 21, 2022, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. Using all three codes will bestow Travelers with:

300 Primogems

5 Hero's Wits

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Brand new players can also use GENSHINGIFT and MS7C3SV8DMZH for an extra 110 Primogems. However, most veteran players should have already used those two, so they should focus on the three new temporary Redemption Codes.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Redemption Codes (free 300 Primogems)

iamCait @iamcxit

1. LANVJSFUD6CM

2. DTNUKTWCC6D9

3. HSNUKTXCCPWV



Redeem Code Here:



The redemption codes are valid for12 hours. Don't forget to redeem all of them! Genshin 2.7 livestream codes1. LANVJSFUD6CM2. DTNUKTWCC6D93. HSNUKTXCCPWVRedeem Code Here: genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift The redemption codes are valid for12 hours. Don't forget to redeem all of them! Genshin 2.7 livestream codes1. LANVJSFUD6CM2. DTNUKTWCC6D93. HSNUKTXCCPWV Redeem Code Here: genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift⚠️ The redemption codes are valid for12 hours. Don't forget to redeem all of them! https://t.co/8Ia6QmZVmu

Travelers can click on the hyperlink above it and redeem all three codes. If new players don't know what to do, here is a quick guide:

Go to the official website (https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift). Log in if you're not already logged in. Select the correct server and double-check to see if the Character Nickname is the one your account uses. Paste the Genshin Impact 2.7 codes in the final box and click on Redeem. Repeat this process twice for all three codes (or four if you've never used the indefinite beginner codes).

If the player makes an error, the website will give them a prompt that notifies them of what kind of error it was (such as if it was not typed correctly). Once you enter everything correctly, boot up the game and check your in-game mail.

You can also enter them in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Alternatively, Travelers can opt to enter these Genshin Impact 2.7 codes into the game. Follow the steps listed below:

Pause the game (this will summon the Paimon Menu). Select Settings (it's the gear-shaped icon on the left side). Go to Account. Select Redeem Now. Paste the code. Select Exchange. Repeat this process for all codes.

As a reminder, here are the codes:

LANVJSFUD6CM

DTNUKTWCC6D9

HSNUKTXCCPWV

Remember that they will expire on May 21, 2022, and will not be usable again thereafter. Travelers should use these Genshin Impact 2.7 Redemption Codes right now to get those free 300 Primogems, which go a long way to helping players get the 5-star character or weapon that they want.

As a reminder, the next Version Update is scheduled for a May 31, 2022, release date.

Edited by Saman