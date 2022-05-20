Genshin Impact 2.7 Redeem codes for 300 Primogems (May 20)

Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream has dropped the long-awaited new redeemable codes. Although the new addition of characters and events remains as the highlight of the special program, it can't be denied that every viewer is mostly watching because of the free Primogems.

These three new codes provide a total of 300 Primogems by redeeming them in-game or from the official website. However, fans need to remember that these codes are time-limited and will expire within a few hours. This article will include all three Primogem codes for the version 2.6 live stream.

3 New Primogems Codes from Genshin Impact 2.7 Live Stream

The latest Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream revealed a lot of new information regarding the new additions that will be included in the game after the update maintenance. During the special program, there are also three separate redeem codes that were also included by the special guest at different times.

Here are the new redeem codes:

LANVJSFUD6CM DTNUKTWCC6D9 HSNUKTXCCPWV

Players can claim their Primogem rewards by inserting these codes into the Redeem Code section in-game or through the official website for redeeming codes.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes through official website

Official website to redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

The easiest way to claim a code is from the official website. Fans can follow the steps below to redeem all the new codes and obtain their free Primogems.

Log in to their HoYoverse account Choose the correct server and make sure the character nickname is correct Enter the first redemption code and click on Redeem Repeat the third step using two other codes

Once all three new redeem codes have been successfully inserted, players can decide whether to open the game now or later to claim their Primogems from the in-game mail.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in-game

Redeem code in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Another option is by opening the game and redeeming the code from the Settings interface. Follow the steps below to claim the rewards from the new redeem code:

Open Genshin Impact game on any device Click on Paimon Menu and select Settings From the Settings, go to Account, then Redeem Code Copy and paste the first code into the empty box and select Exchange Repeat the fourth step with the second and third codes

Similar to the first method, Primogems will be sent via in-game mail. The good news is that the mail will stay available for almost a month so gamers have a lot of time to claim their rewards. However, the redemption codes themselves have an expiration date of 12 hours, so they must redeem it before it expires.

Aside from the anticipated redeem codes, players now also know about the upcoming character banners featuring Yelan and Xiao, as well as many new events with limited rewards. With this confirmation, they can decide which characters or weapons they want to spend their Primogems on in the game.

