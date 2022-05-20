Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream

Genshin Impact's newest update will be showcased in an official livestream in just a few days, which will give players a chance to see the new update prior to its release. This update has been long awaited by players, as it was delayed for several weeks, and now it seems like it is finally arriving.
Fans will get the chance to finally meet new characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, while returning 5-stars like Xiao and Arataki Itto will make appearances. Hence, players won't want to miss out on this upcoming livestream.
Genshin Impact 2.7: What to expect from the update livestream
Genshin Impact's 2.7 update's livestream will go live in just a few days, and players will finally get the chance to learn more about this long awaited update. This version was expected to go live earlier this month. However, due to the circumstances involving COVID-19, it was delayed by a few weeks. Now, gamers can finally see what they have been waiting for during this delay.
5: New weapons
This livestream will reveal the game's newest 5-star and 4-star weapons, the Aqua Simulacra and the Fading Twilight. These two bows are powerful choices, and the Aqua Simulacra is Yelan's signature bow. This weapon can provide some insane bonuses to her Crit DMG and her overall DPS output, and fans will want to see it in action live.
4: New events
The game's newest events will be revealed during this livestream, giving players a sneak peek at some of the content that they will be able to complete during the next event. The events look to be pretty interesting and varied so far, with both roguelike and rhythm game events arriving with the 2.7 update.
3: New Hangouts
A new hangout quest is coming with the latest update, and fans will be able to get an early look at some of its content during the livestream. These quests are always a fun way to learn about a character and gather some easy Primogems.
2: New story quests
Recent leaks have revealed that the 2.7 story will focus on exploring even more of The Chasm's depths, and players will uncover some old mysteries about the ancient Yaksha during this update. It appears that the Traveler will journey with Xiao to uncover the true location of Bosacius, and fans of the lore won't want to miss out on this.
1: New characters
Players can look forward to the reveal of new characters during this livestream, with Yelan and Kuki Shinobu both having their kits and animations shown off during the footage. These characters have been long awaited, and players who plan on pulling for them can see their kits in advance here.
Genshin Impact's upcoming livestream will bring a ton of new information from the game's latest update.